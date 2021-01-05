Dwayne Johnson is one of the most recognisable people on this planet.

From his days as a WWE icon to his incredible acting career and every social media post in between, whenever The Rock does something, people sit up and take notice.

Part of his appeal comes from a very positive public image and you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone that has a bad word to say about the Hollywood legend.

In fact, Johnson has just been named 'the most likeable person in the world' by The Profile.

Yep, forget the likes of Morgan Freeman, Ryan Reynolds, Beyonce and Brad Pitt, there's a new king in town.

The Rock responded to the news in typical fashion, posting on Instagram:

"From being called a 'big complicated asshole' at 15yrs old (due to fighting that led to suspension) to now being called 'the most likeable person in the world'... hey I made a little progress.

"Big mahalo to the writer, Polina Marinova for writing this profile. Thanks for taking the time as this was a nice surprise to read.

"True story - while I was 'serving my time' on my two week school suspension - I heard a quote that would actually help shape the rest of my life, perspective and work ethic.

"It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice. And plus life is soooo much easier when you’re not an asshole."

Brilliant. The Rock truly does deserve the title of 'the most likeable person in the world' and his profile piece included some brilliant quotes.

"Blood, sweat, and respect. First two you give, last one you earn." He said.

"Not only do I think being nice and kind is easy but being kind, in my opinion, is important. One of the most important things you can accomplish is just being yourself."

What an inspiration. From WWE legend to Hollywood superstar, congrats on your latest achievement, Rock!

