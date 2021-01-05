Tyson Fury is never shy of making bold predictions, and this one might be his boldest yet.

The potential matchup between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua has all the credentials to make it one of the biggest fights in modern boxing history.

However, if Fury has his way, it won’t be a long watch.

It is safe to say that Fury isn’t a big AJ fan and he certainly doesn’t believe the hype surrounding him; which he made very clear whilst speaking to Sky Sports.

“I don’t believe he’s (Joshua) as good as people crack him up to be, or he doesn’t believe he is in his own self."

Fury also believes that Joshua isn’t in greatest form either.

“He’s got a confidence issue. He’s coming off two shaky performances and boxing is all about who is in form and who isn’t. On his last two fights, he’s not in form.”

Joshua is back on a winning streak, but Fury doesn’t believe that his last two displays have been all that impressive.

AJ got back to winning ways in December 2019 when he reclaimed his titles from Andy Ruiz Jr. through unanimous decision. He then successfully defended those titles last month by stopping Kubrat Pulev in the ninth round.

‘The Gypsy King’ still hasn’t fought since seeing off Deontay Wilder in dominant fashion back in February 2020, but that doesn’t stop him from believing that he’s the fighter in better form.

Momentum is with me and I just believe take him out early, very early, maybe even one round or two rounds.

Fury also remains hopeful that the mega-clash between himself and Joshua will take place as soon as possible, despite the hurdles that the fight faces.

Joshua, at this current time, still has Oleksandr Usyk as his mandatory challenger for the WBO belt and Fury could still have to face Wilder, due to a rematch clause in their last fight contract.

“This fight has been brewing for a long time. They’ve been avoiding me for a long time and now it’s finally got to happen,” Fury added.

Fury compares the potential fight between himself and AJ to the bout between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao in 2015.

“Boxing is one of those sports where rarely do you see the best fight the best,

We saw the Mayweather-Pacquiao fight, we were waiting for that fight for 10 years. When it finally happened, I believe Pacquiao was past his best. It maybe should have happened four or five years earlier.

This is undoubtably the fight that every boxing fan wants to see, however, will we see it happen when both fighters are in their prime?

