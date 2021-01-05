Swansea City star Jamal Lowe has played a key role in the Welsh outfit's rise into 2nd place in the Championship this season.

The Swans are playing in their third Championship campaign since their top-flight relegation in 2018, and the early season form guide suggests they are strong contenders for promotion.

Andre Ayew has been a strong threat at centre-forward this season, scoring eight goals in the league thus far, and he is joined by Lowe at the top of Swansea's goal scoring charts.

Lowe bagged a brace in Swansea's most recent outing to secure three points at home against promotion-rivals Watford as Steve Cooper's side came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory.

And Lowe managed to attract plenty of attention in the media for the manner in which he celebrated his equalising strike.

The 26-year-old curled a sumptuous effort into the bottom corner from the edge of the area, one that tickled the inside of the post on its way in.

It left a stranded Ben Foster clasping at thin air, and Lowe then made a beeline for the back of the net.

Rather than collecting the ball, though, Lowe used the opportunity to celebrate in front of Foster's GoPro, which the Hornets stopper uses to create videos for his YouTube channel, namely Ben Foster - The Cycling GK.

Two days after the game had taken place, the 38-year-old veteran uploaded highlights from the game, including that celebration from Lowe.

You can watch the goal unfold around the 9:29 mark and see Lowe mug off his opposite number in front of the camera.

It's fair to say the wing-wizard knew exactly where Foster's GoPro was.

Given the publicity both Lowe and Foster have received in light of Swansea's clash with Watford, this is unlikely to be the last time someone pulls off a similar stunt.

That we are now seeing footballers celebrating goals on a rival goalkeepers' YouTube channel just about sums up the era we live in.

Welcome to 2021.

