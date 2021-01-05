BT Sport's most recent promo video ahead of the Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier fight has set the stage for what is already a highly-anticipated contest.

The video, featuring voiceovers from both fighters, sets the stage for the fight on January 23 while also reminiscing on the previous matchup between the two.

Six years ago, McGregor and Poirier faced off at UFC 178 on the undercard of the Johnson vs Cariaso fight. It took McGregor just under two minutes to win via TKO.

The fighters have fared similarly since they fought, both suffering two defeats and both suffering one of those losses against Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC Lightweight Championship.

The pair will square off again two weeks from Saturday at Flash Forum in Dubai, and BT's promotional video has featured plenty of fighting talk from both camps.

"Life's about evolving - picking myself up, getting better, and doing it again. That's how fighting goes," said Poirier, who has defeated former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje since the McGregor fight.

"You get knocked down but keep working towards the goal - that's my story.

"It sucks to lose, but it made me the person I am right now. I make mistakes, but I keep pushing, keep learning, keep evolving, I keep the belief.

"I know I'm one of the best in the world, and it's time to fight again."

McGregor's comments were equally combative, unsurprising for a 22-4 fighter who has beaten his opponent once before, as well as claiming the UFC Featherweight Championship.

"I broke the game before I was even 30. I'm always looking to make history, every single day. I'm still as excited, as hungry, as I was then - if not more.

"I'm very proud of my achievements, and many more to come. They're gonna see an awakened animal - I'm gonna shine."

News Now - Sport News