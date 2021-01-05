Manchester United can go top of the Premier League next week if they beat Burnley.

The Red Devils are currently level on points with Liverpool, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have a game in hand over their biggest rival.

United's latest Premier League victory came against Aston Villa on New Year's Day, Bruno Fernandes' penalty sealing a 2-1 win at Old Trafford.

It was an enthralling game under the lights in Manchester, with Villa talisman Jack Grealish one of the stars of the show.

The England international has been linked with a move to United in the past and Red Devils fans are now more eager than ever for the club to splash the cash on the silky playmaker.

As is club legend, Rio Ferdinand. Speaking on his YouTube channel Five, the 42-year-old named Grealish in his dream United front six, at the expense of Anthony Martial.

"Good players find a way to play together, they figure it out," Ferdinand said.

"Can you imagine that team, if you had Scott McTominay holding, Pogba alongside him, maybe a bit higher, Bruno (Fernandes) in the 10, Grealish on the left, Rashford up top and Greenwood on the right?

"Imagine that, I'm licking my lips right now. He's an Aston Villa player, there were rumours but whether there wasn't a club coming in hard or he said 'regardless of who is interested, Villa deserve another year of me because we've had a great time up to now and it's my boyhood club'.

"Only he could tell us that but if I'm a manager of a top, top team in England I wouldn't allow him to be there any more. A top three or four team should be taking him."

On paper, that's a world-class sextet of players, but would United fans be happy seeing £49.5m-rated Martial demoted to the bench in order to accommodate Grealish on the left?

It's a tough one, because the Frenchman is a popular figure among supporters. However, the front six proposed by Ferdinand does look very attractive, especially with Rashford at centre-forward, which is undoubtedly his best position.

Maybe United should listen to Ferdinand and try to sign Grealish in January to help secure title number 21...

