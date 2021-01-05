WWE hosted Legend's Night on this week's RAW and it's fair to say the show was full of surprises.

Following the main event which saw Drew McIntyre successfully defend his title against Keith Lee in an all-out war, Goldberg made an unannounced appearance.

He marched down to the ring and challenged the WWE Champion to a match at the Royal Rumble, claiming that McIntyre didn't hold enough respect for the legends of the company.

"You think not one of those legends pose a threat to you. My friend, that's where you're wrong and that's where I step in," he said.

"Don't think I'm coming out here demanding anything. Don't think I'm coming and posing a threat. No sir, I'm coming to challenge you at the Royal Rumble."

One of those legends watching things unfold from the stage was Mark Henry, who had been involved in a backstage segment with Randy Orton earlier that night.

It was a segment that actually left WWE fans confused and concerned about the Hall of Famer's health.

During a run-in with Orton, Henry was riding a scooter rather than walking and The Viper referenced a possible leg injury while issuing him a warning.

Check out the clip below:

Later on RAW, Henry was shown on stage during the main event and it appeared he was wearing a boot cast.

You can see an image of that below.

Neither Henry nor WWE addressed any potential injury on RAW or on social media, leading to many fans voicing their concerns on Twitter.

"Seeing Mark hurt like that hurts my soul, what happened to his leg?" one questioned.

Another added: "Nah Mark Henry rolling away on a scooty bike got me in tears son."

"Can anyone tell me what happened to Mark Henry's leg?" a third simply asked.

Hopefully, the injury is not too serious. And hopefully, either Henry or WWE will clarify why he was wearing the cast soon.

