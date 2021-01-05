Sheffield Wednesday news: Contact made with out of work manager

With Sheffield Wednesday looking for their third manager of the season already, plenty of names have been linked with the vacant Hillsborough post.

Indeed, the likes of Sven-Goran Eriksson, Jose Morais and Gus Poyet have all been touted as potential options but, speaking to Pete O'Rourke on the Touchline Talk Podcast, journalist Dean Jones has thrown another name into the mix.

When discussing the potential avenues the Owls could explore, Jones revealed contact has been made with former Wigan and Portsmouth boss Paul Cook.

"Ticks a lot of boxes," Jones said of the 53-year-old from the 15:08 mark onwards.

"I think he would please a lot of people, he's quite an infectious character.

"He's somebody that can motivate players but he can also change the philosophy of a football team and a football club.

"I think he would be a good appointment, contact has been made over that one."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Amongst the options linked with Wednesday, Cook does look like the safest best considering the situation the club are in.

Undertaking a similar firefighting job at Wigan last season, he managed to keep the Latics afloat in the Championship standings before their points deduction sent them down, proving he was cut out to battle the drop despite problems off the field.

A unifying figure for Wigan, he looks tailor-made to help a club battling their own off-field problems in a fight to stay in the Championship.

With former manager Tony Pulis talking of how disjointed this group of players were, that kind of figure could be required.

Out of work, Cook appears to be ideal for these circumstances.

