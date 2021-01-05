Southampton transfer news: Journalist tips club to capture Man Utd man

Ralph Hasenhüttl's work at Southampton is one of the most interesting stories in the Premier League.

Cited by Jonathan Wilson as a leading figure of the prominent German school of pressing, his side currently rank second in successful pressures across the entire division (via FBRef).

Having recently beaten champions Liverpool and sitting just four points off the top, things could be about to get better for those on the South Coast.

Speaking to Pete O'Rourke on the Touchline Talk Podcast, journalist Dean Jones revealed he believes Manchester United's Brandon Williams is likely to move to St. Mary's.

The left-back has been linked with the Saints before, along with the likes of Newcastle United.

However, Jones thinks Southampton are in a 'good position' to seal a loan move for the 20-year-old.

"At the start of the season, they [Manchester United] didn't want to let him out," says Jones from twenty-minutes-and-thirty-three-seconds into the podcast.

"But that's kind of changed now.

"I think Southampton seem to be in a good position to sign him.

"It wouldn't surprise me at all if Brandon Williams gets a move to Southampton."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Sending a young player to Southampton must surely be a tempting prospect for a major club looking to develop talent.

Despite spending relatively little in the transfer market, Hasenhüttl has transformed this side into top six contenders at the very least through coaching, so the prospect of having a young player learn under him must be exciting.

For Southampton too, they'd be getting some crucial cover for Ryan Bertrand heading into the business end of the campaign and a player Gary Neville revealed he loved because of his passion.

Judging by the Saints manager's reaction to beating Liverpool, passion is hugely important to their cause this season.

News Now - Sport News