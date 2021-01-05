The UFC world is preparing for the return of Conor McGregor to the Octagon.

By the time the Irish phenom steps into the cage to face Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, it will have been more than a year since his last fight.

On that occasion, he made light work of Donald Cerrone, doing away with the American fighter in just 40 seconds.

After planning a blockbuster 2020, McGregor was forced to take a back seat and wait for his next chance to shine.

UFC president, Dana White, eventually gave him wish by granting him a rematch with Poirier.

All indicators point towards what promises to be a fantastic fight, despite the one-sided nature of their first clash.

Again, it was McGregor who made short work of his opponent, stopping Poirier after just 106 seconds of action.

Now, 'The Diamond' will be looking to put up a far better fight but, with McGregor looking to be in the best shape of his life, it could prove to be a tall order.

Either way, anything McGregor does proves to be a massive draw and the company are expecting huge pay-per-view numbers for the event.

However, one of the unwritten rules of big events is that with great PPV numbers, comes great levels of piracy.

The UFC has not been immune to illegal streamers over the years with White waging a decade long war against them.

Now, with UFC 257 on the horizon, White has sent a warning to anyone planning on streaming the fight illegally.

After posting some promotional content on his Instagram, White zeroed in on one particular commenter to deliver a word of caution.

Looks like White will be taking no prisoners this time around.

White will be desperate to maximise revenue from the fight as he prepares for life without Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The 29-0 star was one of his biggest sellers and, should he remain retired, will be greatly missed by the company and fans alike.

