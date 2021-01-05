Timo Werner is evidently struggling to adjust to the harsh demands of Premier League football.

Chelsea won the race to sign the coveted German striker in the summer and the general consensus was that the Blues had pulled off a deal their rivals would be hugely envious of.

So far, that's not been the case, with Werner managing just four goals in his first 17 appearances in the English top-flight.

His on-field performances have been comical in recent games, the German dropping a disasterclass during Chelsea's 3-1 loss to Manchester City last Sunday.

It begs the question; does Frank Lampard persevere with the £63m-rated striker for the foreseeable future?

Well, if he opts to do so, he will have to change his tactics to get the best out of Werner, as his current blueprint is hindering the German's impact.

The 24-year-old has been mainly deployed as a left-winger this season, but was tasked with leading the line in a 4-3-3 formation against City.

Neither suit Werner's playing style, as the video below by @kovacball illustrates perfectly.

Explaining Timo Werner

"One of the misconceptions about Werner is that at Leipzig he played either left wing or striker," the video explains.

"But the reality, he played a hybrid of the two."

The video goes on to show how Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann utilised Werner in a 4-4-2 system that played to his strengths, leading to him scoring 28 Bundesliga goals in 2019/20.

"He does not have the technical ability or creativity to play wide, nor does he have the physical qualities to operate as a lone striker," the video adds.

"If Lampard is willing to adjust his system to accommodate Werner as a second striker, then perhaps he will be able to unlock the Werner who's potential was so evident at Leipzig."

So it appears there are two potential solutions for the Chelsea manager.

One is to implement a 4-4-2 system with Werner alongside either Olivier Giroud or Tammy Abraham up top.

The second is a 4-2-3-1 formation with Werner just ahead of Kai Havertz, the two Germans essentially operating as a fluid strike partnership.

Lampard's current 4-3-3 setup simply isn't suitable for the high-profile players at his disposal and if he continues to abide by it, the Chelsea manager's days will be numbered.

Werner is a world-class player in the correct system, but is a passenger when outside of his comfort zone, which is where he finds himself at this moment in time.

