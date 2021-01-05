Lionel Messi is approaching the twilight years of his footballing career.

The Argentine is still in great physical shape at the age of 33, but we all know that the Barcelona legend isn't going to be dropping masterclasses forever.

As such, Messi's value within the sport is slowly declining, despite the fact that he still makes it into pretty much every single team in world football.

His value has actually decreased to the point by where he is now only the fourth most valuable player in La Liga.

For the first time in 10 years, Messi's overall valuation on Transfermarkt is below €100m (£90m).

“Messi is slowly entering the final years of his career and FC Barcelona are in an institutional crisis," Tobias Blaseio, area manager of Transfermarkt ES, explains.

"After almost ten years with a market value in the triple-digit millions, now follows a devaluation of €20 million. Not only does his advanced age play a role, but also his performances so far this season and the uncertainty of his footballing future.

"A big factor for Messi will be the presidential election in the spring and it would be quite desirable that this great career also finds a worthy conclusion.”

So who is now winning La Liga's player valuation race after Transfermarkt's latest update?

Let's take a look...

25. Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) - £40.50m

24. Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) - £45.00m

23. Pedri (Barcelona) - £45.00m

22. Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid) - £45.00m

21. Jules Kounde (Sevilla) - £45.00m

20 Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) - £45.00m

19. Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) - £45.00m

18. Diego Carlos (Sevilla) - £45.00m

17. Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona) - £45.00m

16. Pau Torres (Villarreal) - £45.00m

15. Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid) - £54.00m

14. Koke (Atletico Madrid) - £54.00m

13. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) - £54.00m

12. Jose Gimenez (Atletico Madrid) - £58.50m

11. Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) - £58.50m

10. Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) - £63.00m

9. Raphael Varane (Real Madrid) - £63.00m

8. Casemiro (Real Madrid) - £63.00m

7. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) - £63.00m

6. Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona) - £67.50m

5. Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) - £67.50m

4. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) - £72.00m

3. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) - £72.00m

2. Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid) - £81.00m

1. Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid) - £90.00m

Atletico pair Felix and Oblak take the top two spots, with not a single Real Madrid player currently valued over £67.5m.

Felix's £90m valuation puts him in ninth-place overall in world football and he's the only La Liga player to feature in Transfermarkt's most recent top 10.

There's a changing of the guard happening in the Spanish top-flight...

