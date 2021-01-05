Kieran Trippier initially looked like he was going to revive his career at Atletico Madrid.

Following a disappointing final season at Tottenham, the right-back made a shock move to the Spanish capital in 2019.

As he became the Rojiblancos' first English player in almost a century, Diego Simeone quickly set about improving his positional awareness with some success.

Then, in December 2020, the right-back hit rock bottom.

The FA confirmed he would be fined £70,000 and worse, banned for 10 weeks for breaching betting rules.

The breach was said to relate to his departure from Spurs and it was believed he had given friends and family prior information of the deal, which could have encouraged them to put money on it.

His suspension is currently on hold while his club make an appeal, FIFA have decided.

There was initially a lot of sympathy with the former Manchester City and Burnley defender as disclosing the information seemed an inevitable occupational hazard of being a footballer.

However, the Daily Mail have now revealed the WhatsApp messages which led to the ban and they show him directly telling friends to "lump on".

Trippier, who missed Atleti's last game against Getafe, had "in-depth" discussions about his future. Among the messages to friends he told them the transfer was a "done deal" and to "lump on" bookmakers' odds.

Trippier's messages

When one messaged him asking if he should make the bet, he replied:

"Can do mate. Don't blame me if something goes wrong. It shouldn't but just letting you no (sic). Lump on if you want mate."

When asked for an update with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy still haggling, he added:

"It's all agreed just waiting for them to come to an agreement with the fee. Should be done tomorrow or defo Monday."

There were also the following message exchanged.

Friend: 'Is Levy going to be hard work do you reckon?'



Trippier 'They need to sell. So it should go through straight away.'

Friend: 'At least this should get you out of going to China.'

Trippier: 'Yeah be quality mate. More money what I'm on now. Yeah don't wanna be going there.'

When the deal was about to be announced, the report also states that Trippier then messaged his friends in a group chat saying 'done deal' with thumbs-up emoji.

Two of his friends then bet on his move to his new club, with one putting £300 on odds of 4/11.

The 30-year-old is still awaiting the outcome of his appeal.

