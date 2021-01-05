Everton transfer news: Club could miss out on Championship target

Much has been made about the Carlo Ancelotti factor at Everton.

Indeed, with the club now boasting one of the most successful managers in the game, Goodison Park appears to be a more tempting destination for major players, such as a certain James Rodriguez.

However, according to Dean Jones, it may not be enough to sign an in-demand right-back.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Touchline Talk Podcast, Jones told Pete O'Rourke that he didn't believe the Toffees had much chance of signing Max Aarons.

While he claims Everton are keen on the 21-year-old, having signed former teammate Ben Godfrey from the Canaries over the course of the summer, the likes of Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Barcelona have also been linked.

"Everton are also interested in signing Max Aarons," he said from the 17:16 mark onwards.

"From what I'm told, Aarons knows that he could get a bigger move than going to Everton.

"So I don't expect them to have much chance of getting through the door."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

It's easy to see Aarons' thinking here.

The fact is, the kind of clubs he's been linked are bigger names in the footballing landscape at the moment, as much as Everton are seemingly improving.

For Ancelotti, however, missing out on him would undoubtedly be a shame.

Using Squawka's comparison matrix, Aarons is looking like an ideal long-term replacement for Seamus Coleman at right-back.

Indeed, he's averaging more in the way of successful take-ons (1.4 per game to 1.3) and interceptions (1.1 to 0.8) while recording a higher crossing accuracy (21.25% to 15.38%).

Sadly, though, it doesn't look as if Everton will be able to tempt him.

