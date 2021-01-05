Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has certainly had a storied and successful career.

The Rock was one of the faces of the WWE during its Attitude Era of the 1990s, and forged a legacy as one of the promotion's greatest ever Superstars.

Since his first retirement from wrestling in 2004, Johnson then went on to become a Hollywood star, featuring as the lead character in the highly-successful Fast & Furious and Jumanji franchises, amongst many, many others.

He also plays an active role in charity work, having set up the Dwayne Johnson Rock Foundation back in 2007. The Foundation works with at-risk and terminally ill children.

All this has led to him being named the 'most likeable person in the world' by The Profile. Below, we're going to delve into some examples of exactly how The Rock has earned that tag.

Stops traffic to take selfie with fan

On several occasions, The Rock has found extraordinary ways to meet and communicate with people.

One such instance saw him stop traffic whilst driving his pick-up truck in order to take a selfie with a fan.

Johnson stopped the vehicle and obliged as the man took several photos in order to capture the occasion.

He then posted a clip on social media, stating: "Yeah but sometimes traffic is just gonna have to wait to make fans happy.

"I was driving in my pick up truck after work and my guy here pulled up beside me, recognised me and started freaking out."

Buys his longtime friend a new car

One man who was critically important in the later years of Johnson's childhood was former WWE Superstar Harvey Wippleman - real name Bruno Lauer.

When Johnson moved across states during his childhood, following his dad Rocky Johnson as he wrestled, Lauer took him in when it was not possible to live with his father.

Recently, Johnson arranged for his longtime friend to meet him on the set of his television show Young Rock.

Reciting a story about how Lauer helped him hustle his first car when he was 15, Johnson decided to repay the favour by presenting him with a brand-new Ford F-150, which retails for around $30,000.

Lauer responded by saying: "I love you man, and not because of this, because of who you are."

Helping a widowed father-of-two at Christmas

It is the season of goodwill, and Johnson went above and beyond to help out one man at Christmas time.

As part of his YouTube show, 'Some Good News', host John Krasinski enlisted The Rock to help out his "hero parent of the week" Jay Abel.

Abel, a widowed father-of-two who, like many, has struggled financially throughout the current COVID-19 pandemic, sold his favourite memorabilia in order to buy his children Christmas presents.

He had tweeted Johnson earlier in December, asking for a retweet in order to raise more publicity for his online store.

Johnson heard about Abel's struggles, and promised he would personally ensure the children received their presents.

He told Abel: "I also want your kids to know what kind of father they have.

"So, I hear that you like comics... when this whole thing is done and when it's safe, I want you to come down to Southern California and I want you to visit us at the DC Universe and we'll show you around, give you a whole bunch of cool DC swag."

Buys his mum a new house

Three years ago, at Christmas, Johnson handed his mother Ata Johnson the keys to a new house.

It was not the first time he had done so, having bought both his parents a house back in 1999, during his peak years of his first stint with WWE.

On this particular occasion - like, we assume, as she was in 1999 - his mum was delighted with the gift.

Johnson explained: "The first home my parents ever lived in was the one I bought for them in 1999. They divorced about five years later and as with life, stuff happens and things got a little more complicated.

"Since then I always made sure my mom and dad have everything they'll ever need - houses, cars etc. But the house this time is a special one and the timing is very meaningful."

Meets young fan suffering from Hodgkin's lymphoma

Back in 2015, Johnson was driving his pick-up truck when he noticed two children running after him.

He stopped and was quickly greeted by one of the children, who hugged him and told him it had been his life's dream to meet him in person.

The child in question, named Nick Miller, had been suffering from Hodgkin's lymphoma, and told Johnson how he had inspired him to fight the disease and go through chemotherapy and stem cell transplant treatments.

Explaining further, Johnson said: "He was a little teary eyed and said for months and months all he's wanted to do was find me and say this face to face.

"I told him what it meant to me to hear this story. I thanked him, hugged him (and his friends), got back in my truck and drove away.

"As I'm drivin' I start shaking my head (and tearing up) at how fragile life is and how amazing and cool the universe was to make this meeting happen between myself and this special kid Nick Miller."

Regularly sends video messages to young fans - Exhibit A

There are numerous examples of The Rock going the extra mile to support and bring hope to both children and adults that either are or have been experiencing tough times.

One such occasion was when Johnson sent a three-minute video message to a three-year-old boy called Hyrum Harris, who was battling acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, which was complicated by Down's syndrome.

The boy's favourite film was Disney's Moana, which he watched up to 10 times a day because his favourite character Maui, voiced by Johnson, made him feel strong.

During the video message, Johnson playfully joked about his own "rock"-shaped head and explained that his singing skills didn't quite compare to those of Maui.

A friend of Hyrum's family saw the video when it was posted on Instagram, and quickly passed it on for Hyrum himself to watch.

His mother April Harris explained his reaction: "Hyrum watched intently. Every time Dwayne mentioned Hyrum's name, Hyrum pointed to his chest and, in his soft sweet voice, repeated saying 'Hyrum, as though he knew this was special for him.

"At the reference of a head being compared to the size of a rock, Hyrum giggled. When Dwayne began to sing, Hyrum's eyes got very wide. He looked at me. Smile so big. Sang 'you're welcome' right along with the video. It was touching."

Regularly sends video messages to young fans - Exhibit B

On another occasion, he met up with 10-year-old Jacob O'Connor, who saved his younger brother Dylan from drowning by performing CPR. He had learnt the technique based on a scene in the 2015 film San Andreas, in which Johnson's character used CPR on his daughter.

In the video, Johnson said of Jacob: "He's such a smart kid! I just want to say so proud of you, such an honour meeting this kid."

Regularly sends video messages to adult fans - Exhibit A

When Johnson learnt that 76-year-old grandmother Judy Rosenberg, who was terminally ill with pancreatic cancer, kept a cardboard cutout of The Rock, during his wrestling days, beside her bed, he felt compelled to send her a message via social media..

He posted a video message directed to the grandmother, even fulfilling her long-time wish of having Johnson call her "sexy".

Regularly sends video messages to adult fans - Exhibit B

On another occasion, Johnson sent a video message to New York City firefighter Matt McDevitt, who had undergone successful surgery on a rare form of nasal cancer.

Organises Make-A-Wish Day

Johnson's work with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which helps to fulfil the wishes of children fighting critical illnesses, has been well publicised over the years.

He also organises one event a year for children whose ultimate wish is to meet him. One particular occasion, in 2018, saw him show several children around the set of Jungle Cruise, an upcoming film he was working on at the time. He also wore his Jungle Cruise costume, as well as presenting those in attendance with a bag of gifts which included a year's supply of cinema tickets, a Jungle Cruise-themed Xbox One, and more.



Explaining how much the events mean to him, Johnson said: "This kind of thing where we're delivering happiness to kids who need it and parents who need it is very special.

"The kids say that I inspire them, which is awesome, but the irony about it is they have no idea how much they inspire me."

His work within the Dwayne Johnson Rock Foundation

In the final story of this list, Johnson set up his own charity back in 2006.

The Dwayne Johnson Rock Foundation aims to support children who suffer from medical disabilities, disorders and illnesses. It also runs a physical fitness programme, as well as a lottery.

