Crystal Palace news: January transfers unlikely despite big injury blow

Bad news has emerged for Crystal Palace.

Indeed, according to The Athletic, Jeffrey Schlupp has suffered a significant hamstring injury and could miss up to three months after coming off during the recent win over Sheffield United.

Within that report, they also deliver an insight into the Eagles' transfer thinking following the blow.

They claim that signing a replacement is unlikely and focusing on internal solutions looks to be the approach they'll take.

One of the most interesting issues is the fact Patrick van Aanholt could be pushed up field into a left-wing berth with Tyrick Mitchell continuing on the left flank of the back four.

However, it's noted the Dutchman could still leave this month amid previous reports from The Sun that Palace could look to cash in while they can given his contract expires at the end of the season.

If he does depart, Palace's options off the left would have been left seriously depleted, though signings are reportedly unlikely.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

It does look to be a hard few months ahead for Palace.

With so many players out of contract in the summer, as well as Roy Hodgson and his coaching staff, keeping well out of the relegation scrap has to be the aim before a potential summer rebuild.

That's not a hugely ambitious target but, frankly, it's the bare minimum required if they're going to move into a new phase after the end of the campaign.

Without Schlupp, who trails only the impressive Eberechi Eze when it comes to going past players (he averages 2.31 opponents dribbled past per game compared to Eze's 3.27 via FBRef) and potentially van Aanholt, that job does look more difficult at least.

Mitchell has impressed - averaging the most tackles per 90 in the Palace squad - but the fact he's already without back-up in Schlupp and van Aanholt not certain to stay, he could soon be the only option available.

