Liverpool were left tearing their hair out against Southampton on Monday night.

The reigning Premier League champions slumped to just their second defeat in the competition this season, failing to respond after Danny Ings fired the Saints into the lead within two minutes.

Now, before we delve deep into the issues that have kept Kopites up at night, we'd be remiss not to tip our hats to the Southampton players who put in such a remarkable shift on the south coast.

Southampton 1-0 Liverpool

It's no coincidence that manager Ralph Hasenhüttl was seen to be overcome with emotion at full-time, sinking to his knees and unabashedly crying on the St. Mary's Stadium pitch.

However, for all the discipline and pressing of his increasingly-impressive side, even the most diehard of Southampton fans will admit that they rode their luck at times.

No, we're not talking about unlucky misses from Liverpool - they didn't even produce a shot on target until the 75th minute - but a few close shaves with the match officials and VAR.

VAR woe for Liverpool

There were more than a few Liverpool fans feeling rightfully confused that there neither awarded a penalty for Jack Stephens' blatant handball nor what looked to be a clear foul on Sadio Mane.

That's not to mention Thiago Alcantara being harshly booked for the free-kick that led to Ings' goal and Theo Walcott miraculously dodging a red card for his crushing tackle on James Milner.

In fact, we could even mention Stephens avoiding a booking for what looked to be a chokehold on Mohamed Salah, so it's no wonder Liverpool fans were feeling hard done by across the board.

However, while Liverpool fans might have been able to stomach the controversy in isolation, we cannot ignore that their VAR problems have been manifold throughout the 2020/21 campaign.

Liverpool VAR compilation

That's so much the case that Twitter user @CF_Comps has been able to stitch together two minutes of VAR controversy surrounding Liverpool to the tune of more than 1,500 retweets.

The caption simply reads: "The amount of bad decisions that have gone against them is horrendous, the officiating has been woeful as well. Corrupt league."

As much as that alone gets the point across pretty clearly, you can't help feeling for Liverpool fans when you check out the viral compilation in its entirety down below:

Are Liverpool being hard done by?

It's astonishing to note that a gargantuan 12 VAR decisions have gone against Liverpool this season, especially when you consider the nearest Premier League club has just five.

And the compilation even goes to show that key decisions have been running against Liverpool ever since VAR's inception, seemingly making a mockery of the social media moniker of 'LiVARpool'.

Now, of course, it's near impossible to prove that there's some sort of bias against Liverpool, whether unconscious or not, but you can forgive Jurgen Klopp and the fans for feeling miffed.

For whatever reason, the data seems to show that while Liverpool can't seem to buy themselves a penalty, Manchester United are up to their eyeballs in them.

