West Brom news: Allardyce chasing January loan transfer for key area

Life under Sam Allardyce at West Bromwich Albion has yet to fully click into gear.

While the draw away at Liverpool in a performance dripping in Allardyce's infamous tactical blueprint was promising, recent home losses to Leeds United and Arsenal were hugely concerning.

Though the defence has taken a battering in those two games - during which the Baggies have conceded nine goals - the Daily Mail has provided an update on the club's attempts to strengthen elsewhere.

They claim that, even before Karlan Grant's injury, Allardyce was chasing the loan signing of a striker.

Cenk Tosun has previously been linked but this report suggests the Turkish international is not currently an option.

Goals have been a major problem for West Brom all season with no player scoring more than twice, meaning the Baggies are the third-lowest scores with 11 in the Premier League so far.

Indeed, it's not as if they're creating particularly good chances either. According to UnderStat, they have the lowest xG (expected goals) of any side in the division (9.84), suggesting they've done well to finish the few chances they've actually created.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

While Allardyce's ability to sort out a defence is almost legendary in the lower echelons of the Premier League, it's hard to see his side picking up much in the way of wins without improving their miserable goal record.

Their xG suggests any loan signing is likely to have a job on their hands given how little that stat indicates they create and, barring a stroke of luck, finding a striker capable of creating something out of nothing looks fairly unlikely.

If the 66-year-old is going to maintain his record of never having been relegated from the Premier League, he's going to need to conduct some magic in the transfer market.

