Mesut Ozil looks to be on the brink of ending his Arsenal nightmare.

The World Cup winner and former Real Madrid playmaker hasn't looked himself since signing a contract extension that saw him becoming the highest-earner at Emirates Stadium in 2018.

But with questions surrounding his attitude in the post-Arsene Wenger era, the German's role at the club has shrunk to the point that he was exiled from the Premier League squad this season.

Mikel Arteta has shown little to no interest in reinstating Ozil to the first-team fold despite the Gunners struggling for a creative influence in midfield throughout the 2020/21 campaign.

But with the German's contract expiring in the summer, everything seems to be pointing towards an exit for Ozil that would frankly be a convenient move for all the parties involved.

And it looks as though Ozil might have discovered his escape route in the form of a move to Major League Soccer, according to a report from football.london on Tuesday night.

That's because they believed Ozil is in 'advanced negotiations' to sign for DC United, who also purchased Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney in 2018.

It's said that the MLS outfit have offered an 'attractive' package that would facilitate the expansion of the player's M10 brand in the world's third-most populous nation.

Ozil would become the face of the club in accordance with the deal and his coffee brand Ozil's '39 Steps Coffee' would be deployed in their Audi Field stadium.

So, in other words, Arsenal should probably wake up and smell said coffee to ensure that the exiled Ozil, who has been training away from the first-team, gets the escape he so badly desires.

