Tottenham transfer news: Mourinho could listen to offers for Argentine forward

Erik Lamela's time at Tottenham Hotspur could soon come full circle.

Brought in back in 2013 as a replacement for Gareth Bale, the Argentine may now be afforded an exit, partly as a result of the Welshman returning to his former club.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Touchline Talk Podcast, journalist Dean Jones has revealed why.

When discussing the kind of players Spurs could try and move on during this month's transfer window in an effort to raise funds, Lamela's name was mentioned.

"Even players like Erik Lamela now," said Jones at 22:12.

"If an offer was to land on the table for a player like that, then Tottenham would consider it.

"Mourinho wants to add a few more players that just fit in with him a bit more in having that experience, nous, winning mentality."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Lamela has been praised by Mourinho for his fighting spirit but, given the number of attacking options currently available to the Portuguese, perhaps there is an argument to let him go in order to raise funds.

Having suffered a number of niggling injuries over the years, including missing 11 games this season already as a result of a calf problem according to Transfermarkt, selling him while he still has over a year left on his deal may be a good way in which to recoup some money.

The likes of Bale, Steven Bergwijn and even Giovani Lo Celso are capable of operating off the left as it is, so it's not as if Spurs are short of options should the man rated at £14.4m by Transfermarkt leave.

There's also the fact that any departure would create a space in the club's 25-man Premier League squad to consider, an issue Alasdair Gold recently talked about as having an impact on the club's ability to sign players.

If the chances arises to sell him, taking it would be a good idea.

