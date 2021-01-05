Tottenham are 90 minutes away from their first major trophy in 13 years after beating Brentford 2-0 in the League Cup semi-final.

The Bees were caught ball-watching in the 12th minute and allowed Moussa Sissoko to rise up and score the opening goal.

Ivan Toney saw his equaliser ruled out for a marginal offside by VAR to extinguish any real hope of the Championship side progressing.

Heung-min Son then produced a trademark run and finish to score Spurs' second.

Things were to get even worse for Brentford six minutes from full-time when Josh Dasilva was sent off for a nasty tackle on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The Danish midfielder was left with blood pouring down his shin and had to be calmed down by his teammates as he remonstrated with the 22-year-old.

Jose Mourinho could be heard shouting 'It's a disgrace!' from the bench (per the Independent's Miguel Delaney).

Mike Dean had to review the incident on the VAR monitor before sending Dasilva on his way.

Hojbjerg headed down the tunnel for treatment.

Spurs, meanwhile, are heading for Wembley, where they will meet either Manchester United or Manchester City.

