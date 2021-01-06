The Premier League will continue in spite of the new lockdown regulations implemented by the UK government this week.

It's been a tough few days for British nationals who face another six weeks confined to their homes, but at least England's top flight can provide some glimmer of escapism throughout it all.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that elite sport will continue despite the rising cases of COVID-19, which was the case during the last lockdown across November.

Premier League worries

However, there are still concerns that the Premier League could grind to a halt, not because of governmental regulations, but the number of cases within the competition itself.

Recent weeks have seen fixtures such as Everton vs Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham chalked off due to the number of players who tested positive for the virus.

And the latest update to be provided by the Premier League on Tuesday afternoon was far from a positive one with a season-high 40 tests coming back as positive from the most recent swabs.

Possible cancellation?

Sky Sports notes that 28 positive results were attained from 1,311 tests between December 28 and 31, before a further 12 cases were picked up in 984 tests between January 1 and 3.

It's a worrying trajectory that will cast fans back to the uncertain times of mid-2020 where nobody seemed to know whether the 2019/20 Premier League season would be cancelled or resurrected.

The unnerving phrase of 'null and void' was once again trending on Twitter in what will provide an uneasy sense of deja vu for Liverpool fans who thought they might miss out on the latest title.

But what would actually happen if the current season was cancelled? Well, as unlikely as it seems, all roads point towards points-per-game being used to order the table if a threshold of games is reached.

Points-per-game table

And The Sun are now reporting that Manchester United 'would win' the Premier League title via the points-per-game system 'if coronavirus lockdown stops football'.

By way of winning the same amount of points as Liverpool, who lost to Southampton on Monday night, in one fewer game, United's rate of 2.06 points per game is unmatched this season.

You can check out the table down below to imagine what the Premier League table would look if the season was cancelled right now and settled by way of the points-per-game method.

(Credit: The Sun)

So, title number 21 is headed to Old Trafford - right? Right?? Right?????

An uncertain situation

Well, sorry, but the situation is worth taking with a pinch of salt, such is the uncertainty surrounding the possibility of a Premier League cancellation of the likes we've never seen since the 1992 rebrand.

The Telegraph reported last month that 25 games would be needed to be played by Premier League clubs in order for the competition to avoid being called 'null and void' in the case of abandonment.

Completion remains likely

Meanwhile, the Premier League said in an official statement that the chances of the 2020/21 season being binned or settled why of the 38-game mark remains unlikely despite the rises in cases.

The competition said: "With low numbers of positive tests across the overwhelming majority of clubs, the League continues to have confidence in its COVID-19 protocols, fully backed by the Government, to enable fixtures to be played as scheduled."

In other words, don't get your hopes up quite yet, United fans.

