WWE hosted Legends Night on this week's RAW.

The likes of Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, Big Show and many, many more were advertised to appear on the show.

But it was a Hall of Famer who made an unannounced appearance after the main event that stole the headlines.

Goldberg returned to WWE and challenged Drew McIntyre to a championship match at the Royal Rumble later this month.

The WCW icon went face-to-face with the titleholder and claimed that he doesn't hold any respect for the famous faces that returned to RAW on Monday.

"You think not one of those legends pose a threat to you. My friend, that's where you're wrong and that's where I step in," he said.

"Don't think I'm coming out here demanding anything. Don't think I'm coming and posing a threat. No sir, I'm coming to challenge you at the Royal Rumble."

Now the dust has settled on RAW, a number of details about WWE's latest big storyline have come to light.

While you'd expect a match as big as Goldberg vs McIntyre to have been in the works for a while, that simply isn't the case.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Vince McMahon only decided to go with the match as late as last Saturday - pencilling it in just two days before Goldberg returned.

The Observer added that McMahon and WWE brass decided over the weekend that they had 'nobody ready' to face McIntyre at the Rumble and that's why Goldberg has returned.

The 54-year-old is seen as 'the best option' to face the WWE Champion at this stage and therefore his appearance and challenge 'was not a swerve'.

It's quite unbelievable that management doesn't think anyone on the RAW roster is ready to face McIntyre at the Royal Rumble later this month. We're just praying the champion retains his belt!

