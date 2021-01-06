Heung-min Son and Harry Kane were at it again in Tottenham's 3-0 win over Leeds last weekend.

The duo combined for the north Londoners' second of the game, the England captain assisting the forward having already got himself on the scoresheet with a penalty.

It was a reminder - yet again - that Kane is among the most complete players in the Premier League when it comes to his unselfish contributions. His goal record speaks for itself.

Across Europe, Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski (19 goals and five assists) has more goal contributions than any other player.

But what about in English football? Kane is the only player in the top five European leagues to reach double figures for both goals and assists, not least because he has the ever clinical Son getting on the end of his passes.

It will come as no surprise whatsoever that Spurs' star duo are jostling for supremacy when it comes to the Premier League goal contributions charts.

Nor will a single Manchester United fan be shocked to find Bruno Fernandes sandwiched in between them.

Sure, the Portuguese's penchant for penalties does boost his stats a little (he's scored five this term) but he has also been right at the heart of the Red Devils' attack.

Liverpool's Mo Salah, Leicester's Jamie Vardy and Aston Villa's Jack Grealish all feature in the top 10 when it comes to the most goal contributions.

If we're honest, it's surprising to see Kevin De Bruyne so low. The Belgian has even operated for Manchester City as a false nine on occasion in the absence of Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus.

The goals haven't exactly been flowing, but as the Premier League's most accomplished passer, he's still managed to get himself in the reckoning thanks to his eight assists.

For Dominic Calvert-Lewin, it's been a very different story. The Everton striker is now much more clinical under Carlo Ancelotti and he's finally made it into double figures for a season. His role just doesn't concern setting up his teammates.

Here are the full top 10. All data comes from Transfermarkt:

10. Kevin De Bruyne (3 goals, 8 assists)

9. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (11 goals, 1 assist)

8. Marcus Rashford (7 goals, 6 assists)

7. Patrick Bamford (10 goals, 3 assists)

6. Jack Grealish (5 goals, 9 assists)

5. Jamie Vardy (11 goals, 5 assists)

4. Mohamed Salah (13 goals, 3 assists)

3. Heung-min Son (12 goals, 5 assists)

2. Bruno Fernandes (11 goals, 7 assists)

1. Harry Kane (10 goals, 11 assists)

