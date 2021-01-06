Records are made to be broken.

Just ask Pele.

In the last few weeks, he’s seen his record for the most goals for a single club wiped out by Lionel Messi.

Then, Cristiano Ronaldo came along and surpassed his overall goal tally.

Poor guy.

However, there are some records in football that are just so ridiculous that will probably NEVER be beaten.

Most goals by a player in a World Cup (13)

Just Fontaine scored 13 times in just six World Cup appearances during the 1958 edition, including four against West Germany.

Gerd Muller did once hit 10 but, unless there’s a dramatic change in the format of the conception - which you can’t rule out with FIFA - nobody is managing 13.

Longest headed goal scored (58.13m)

Scoring a header from outside of the penalty area is impressive. But imagine scoring a header from inside your own half. No, seriously.

That’s what Norwegian footballer Jone Samuelsen managed in 2011.

He scored a header from 58.13m while playing for ODD Grenland. Tromso’s goalkeeper had gone up to attack a corner and, after the defender headed a long clearance straight to Samuelsen, he directed an astonishing header which rolled into the back of the net.

Most red cards in a single match (36)

This just had to happen in Argentina, didn’t it?

In a fifth-tier match between Claypole and Victoriano Arenas in 2011, there was a mass brawl that saw managers, coaches and even fans get involved.

Referee Damian Rubino took no prisoners.

The youngest player to play in a professional match (12-years-old)

We all get excited at seeing a youngster make his professional debut in the men’s game.

But nobody is beating Mauricio Baldivieso’s record after he made his professional debut at the age of 12. It happened back in July 2009, as he turned out for Aurora. You probably won’t be surprised to hear that his father was the manager…

Most red cards in a player's career (46)

Nope, not Sergio Ramos.

Instead, it was Gerardo Bedoya, who was sent off a crazy 46 times! The Colombian played 49 for his national side between 2001-2009 and turned out (when he wasn’t suspended) for the likes of Boca Juniors and Atletico Nacional.

Biggest winning margin in one match (149-0)

In 2002, Madagascan side SO I'Emyrne were so angry with refereeing decisions in their previous match that they decided to boycott their game against AS Adema. They took to the field and started scoring own goals, resulting in a 149-0 loss. Didn’t they get bored?

The highest attendance for a single match (199,854)

We’re sadly familiar with watching matches with absolutely no fans in attendance so the thought of 199,854 fans crammed into one stadium seems pretty crazy right now.

But it happened during the 1950 World Cup match between Brazil and Uruguay at the Maracana.

That won’t be broken for a long, long time.

Most goals in a calendar year (91)

To be fair, we probably didn’t think Gerd Muller’s record of 85 back in 1972 would ever be broken. But then Lionel Messi happened. In 2012, he scored 91 times, notching 79 goals for Barcelona and 12 for Argentina. Insane.

Fastest hat-trick (70 seconds)

This is probably one record that will SURELY never be bettered. 20-year old sports science student and Rawson Spring forward Alex Torr managed a hat-trick in just 70 seconds during their Sheffield Sunday League game vs Winn Gardens.

Most career goals scored by a goalkeeper (131)

The legendary Rogerio Ceni scored a crazy 131 goals as a goalkeeper for Sao Paulo. Ceni took free-kicks and penalties, registering more career goals than a lot of outfield players.

Fastest goal as a Premier League substitute (1.8 seconds)

We just couldn’t leave out Lord Bendtner, could we?

He came off the bench in a north London derby to head home Cesc Fabregas’ in 2007. The Guinness Book of Records timed it at 1.8 seconds.

Fastest shot recorded (221 km/h)

Sporting Lisbon defender Ronny took a free-kick that went so fast you couldn’t even see the ball. It was clocked at 221 kilometres per hour, which is more than 137 miles per hour. The goalkeeper has to do better…

Longest unbeaten run (104 games)

Arsenal probably thought their 49 games unbeaten was unbeatable but in the 80s, Steaua Bucharest went five seasons without losing and reached 104 without a loss.

Longest goal ever scored (91.9m)

Unless someone scores from inside their own six-yard box, they’re not beating this. Asmir Begovic used the wind at Stoke to disadvantage as he smashed it 91.9m to score against Southampton.

Oldest active player (73)

We will know goalkeepers can have slightly longer careers than outfield players and, possibly, retire closer to 40 than 30. But how about 73 years and 95 days? That’s what age Israeli goalkeeper Isaak Hayik was when he played a full competitive match for Maccabi Ironi Or Yehuda.

