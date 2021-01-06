Tottenham are through to the Carabao Cup final after a routine 2-0 win over Brentford.

An unlikely goalscorer in Moussa Sissoko got Jose Mourinho's men underway with a header 12 minutes in, losing the Bees' centre-backs who were guilty of ball-watching.

Ivan Toney thought he had scored the equaliser in the second half, but his strike was chalked off for the narrowest of offsides.

That meant Heung-min Son was able to race through and double the hosts' lead with a powerful finish.

The only real dampener on the night was Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg receiving a nasty cut to the shin following a reckless challenge by Josh Dasilva.

The 22-year-old went to turn but left his foot in and Hojbjerg was left with blood pouring down his leg.

The Danish midfielder was visibly furious. Mourinho had to restrain him from going back on the pitch and he headed down the tunnel to receive treatment.

As for Dasilva, Mike Dean was given no choice but to send him off after reviewing the incident on the VAR monitor. It was a really poor tackle by the youngster.

In his defence, it didn't look intentional and after the game, he took to Twitter to apologise for his actions:

"Anyone that knows me, knows it was never intentional...will learn from this," he posted.

While Hojbjerg had to be calmed down on the pitch because he was so angry, his reply on social media was class.

Hojbjerg reaches out

"Of course you didn’t mean it. So don’t worry. I’m a viking and I am fine," he wrote.

"But... You owe me a new shin pad. You have a great future ahead @joshdasilva_Be strong & keep working hard. Best of luck to you and your team. Big hug, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg."

What a class act.

Hojbjerg has been a warrior all season in the middle for Tottenham. Where there was a dearth of centre-mids before, he's come in and made the role his own as an ever-present in their Premier League campaign.

There was a nervy moment when it looked as if his injury could have been more serious.

Ultimately, though, the incident is now water under the bridge.

Spurs will play the winner of tonight's semi-final between Manchester United and Manchester City in the final.

