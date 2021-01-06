Spurs safely secured their passage to the final of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening with a 2-0 win over promotion-chasing Brentford at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Jose Mourinho's side secured the win courtesy of goals from Moussa Sissoko and Son Heung-min as the latter continued his scintillating hot streak.

With the games coming thick and fast at this stage in the season, just getting through a single fixture without picking up a fresh injury concern must be considered a small achievement in its own right.

The Lilywhites looked set to get through last night's fixture unscathed, but an awful challenge from Josh Dasilva, which was correctly punished with a straight red card, forced Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg off the field with just over five minutes to play.

Dasilva raked his studs down Hojbjerg's shin with a mistimed challenge and, following a VAR review, was given his marching orders by referee Mike Dean.

The Austria international was then given treatment on a shin that was left visibly covered in blood and scratches.

After being treated on the sideline, Hojbjerg appeared to insist on returning to the action but was denied by his manager.

With Spurs effectively through to the final by this point and with one eye on future fixtures, Mourinho stood in front of his midfield warrior and ushered him away from the action.

You can see a clip of the incident below:

Following a few seconds of deliberation and some exchanging glances between Mourinho and Spurs' backroom staff, the former Southampton enforcer reluctantly walked away from the field.

There's no doubt that Spurs fans will love to see this from Hojbjerg.

The summer recruit has already established himself as a firm fan favourite with his all-action, combative performances, and this will only strengthen his popularity.

Given his paramount importance to Spurs' solidity in the double-pivot, the Lilywhite faithful will be equally pleased that Mourinho took ownership of the situation.

