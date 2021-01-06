Khabib Nurmagomedov continues to insist that he has retired from MMA.

The undefeated Russian announced his decision following his submission victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 back in October.

However, prior to that bout, Khabib's manager Ali Abdelaziz has revealed that his fighter was offered $100 million to face Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match. Interestingly, the only apparent hurdle to that fight becoming a reality was Khabib himself.

Speaking recently to TMZ Sports, Abdelaziz highlighted Khabib's loyalty to the UFC and the sport of MMA as the major reason behind that decision:

"Listen, we got offered $100million to fight Floyd Mayweather...Dana White was on board, everybody was on board. But, you know, Khabib is an MMA fighter.

"If Floyd wanted to come to fight, get his little ass whooped, no problem," said Abdelaziz, in no doubt that Khabib would have taken the fight inside the UFC Octagon.

The huge offer was seemingly the latest in a long line of attempts to get Khabib to step into the ring with Mayweather, with parties from around the world interested in making the blockbuster showdown happen.

"Always, like every month people call me and they ask me, 'You going to fight with Floyd Mayweather if we pay you $100m," the 32-year-old told Yahoo Sports prior to his final UFC bout.

"It's like crazy. I want to be focussed on Justin Gaethje, please...Every month, some people from Saudi Arabia, from Emirates, from a lot of countries, like always try to make contact with me."

A fight between Mayweather and Khabib would, of course, do big business regardless of where and when it took place.

Both men are among the biggest names in their respective sports, with each holding a victory over Irish superstar Conor McGregor.

The decision of Khabib to retire as the UFC lightweight champion was largely motivated by the tragic loss of his father and coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, earlier this year.

Following his father's passing, Khabib promised his mother that he would not continue to compete.

Whether Khabib rethinks that stance remains to be seen. A man who has never appeared to be motivated by money, if Khabib does return to combat sports it would seem most likely that he will make his comeback in the UFC.

'The Eagle' would extend his professional record to an impressive 30-0 with another win inside the Octagon, something that Khabib would surely value far more than a big payday for a novelty fight against Mayweather.

The 43-year-old Mayweather returns to the spotlight for a 'special exhibition fight' against YouTube sensation Logan Paul next month. If nothing else, that bout will see Mayweather pocket a hefty sum.

We will see whether Team Mayweather continues to pursue a fight with Khabib after that contest.

News Now - Sport News