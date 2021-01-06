2020 was certainly a strange year in WWE.

Due to a worldwide pandemic, Vince McMahon was forced to call an audible just to keep his promotion running shows, while almost everything around him simply stopped dead.

But that doesn't mean he didn't face some tough decisions.

In April, WWE made huge cuts to their roster as revenue took a hit, with over 25 wrestlers and even some backstage staff being released or furloughed.

Most big names were lucky enough to keep their jobs, while the company's top stars continued to pick up big paychecks throughout 2020.

But who were the highest-earning male and female WWE Superstars last year?

Check out the lists of base salaries, which have been shared by The Mirror, below.

Male WWE Superstars base salaries

10. Dolph Ziggler - £1.2m

9. Kevin Owens - £1.5m

8. The Undertaker - £1.9m

7. The Miz - £1.9m

6. Seth Rollins - £2.3m

5. AJ Styles - £2.7m

4. Randy Orton - £3.5m

3. Roman Reigns - £3.9m

2. John Cena - £6.6m

1. Brock Lesnar - £9.3m

Female WWE Superstars base salaries

10. Bayley - £150,000

9. Dana Brooke - £150,000

8. Asuka - £190,000

7. Natalya - £230,000

6. Mickie James - £230,000

5. Nikki Bella - £270,000

4. Alexa Bliss - £270,000

3. Charlotte Flair - £425,000

2. Becky Lynch - £1m

1. Ronda Rousey - £1.2m

What's quite striking is the serious pay gap between male and female stars.

While none of the top 10 highest-earning men make less than £1m, only two women take home a six-figure base salary.

It's also quite shocking to see so many part-time wrestlers on the list. Brock Lesnar wrestled just three times in 2020 and made over £9 million.

John Cena, the second-highest earner in WWE, worked just ONE match against 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36 and he took home £6.6 million.

It's less surprising to see Universal Champion Roman Reigns high on the list, but McMahon's other top champion, Drew McIntyre, is not currently one of the 10 highest earners in the company.

He'll be hoping that changes soon, given that he really did carry RAW in 2020.

