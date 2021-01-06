WWE news: Highest-paid wrestlers of 2020 revealed - Brock Lesnar and John Cena still feature

John Cena was one of WWE's highest earners in 2020

2020 was certainly a strange year in WWE. 

Due to a worldwide pandemic, Vince McMahon was forced to call an audible just to keep his promotion running shows, while almost everything around him simply stopped dead. 

But that doesn't mean he didn't face some tough decisions. 

In April, WWE made huge cuts to their roster as revenue took a hit, with over 25 wrestlers and even some backstage staff being released or furloughed. 

Most big names were lucky enough to keep their jobs, while the company's top stars continued to pick up big paychecks throughout 2020.

But who were the highest-earning male and female WWE Superstars last year? 

Check out the lists of base salaries, which have been shared by The Mirror, below. 

Reigns and Owens feature on the list of highest-paid male stars

Male WWE Superstars base salaries

10. Dolph Ziggler - £1.2m

9. Kevin Owens - £1.5m

8. The Undertaker - £1.9m 

The Undertaker retired in 2020

7. The Miz - £1.9m

6. Seth Rollins - £2.3m

5. AJ Styles - £2.7m 

4. Randy Orton - £3.5m 

Orton takes how a six-figure base salary

3. Roman Reigns - £3.9m

2. John Cena - £6.6m

1. Brock Lesnar - £9.3m 

Lesnar was WWE's highest earner in 2020

Female WWE Superstars base salaries

10. Bayley - £150,000

9. Dana Brooke - £150,000 

8. Asuka - £190,000 

Asuka is a double champion in WWE

7. Natalya - £230,000

6. Mickie James - £230,000

5. Nikki Bella - £270,000

4. Alexa Bliss - £270,000  

Bliss makes the list of highest-earning female stars

3. Charlotte Flair - £425,000

2. Becky Lynch - £1m

1. Ronda Rousey - £1.2m 

Rousey is still WWE's highest-earning woman

What's quite striking is the serious pay gap between male and female stars.

While none of the top 10 highest-earning men make less than £1m, only two women take home a six-figure base salary.

It's also quite shocking to see so many part-time wrestlers on the list. Brock Lesnar wrestled just three times in 2020 and made over £9 million. 

Lesnar remained WWE's highest earner in 2020

John Cena, the second-highest earner in WWE, worked just ONE match against 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36 and he took home £6.6 million. 

It's less surprising to see Universal Champion Roman Reigns high on the list, but McMahon's other top champion, Drew McIntyre, is not currently one of the 10 highest earners in the company. 

McIntyre should be earning more money in WWE

He'll be hoping that changes soon, given that he really did carry RAW in 2020. 

