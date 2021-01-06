Mesut Ozil's nightmare at Arsenal looks to finally be over.

The playmaker hasn't featured in the first team since last March having been left out of their Premier League and Europa League squads.

Given the Gunners' poor start to the season, it was rumoured that Mikel Arteta had considered bringing him back into the fold to counter Arsenal's creative shortage.

However, that won't be happening now. According to reports in Turkey, Ozil has just agreed to join Fenerbahce.

DHA Spor say he will sign a three-and-a-half year deal.

The 32-year-old, who is of Turkish heritage, is said to be making a "dream move" by Sabah.

Arsenal will be relieved to get his £350,000-a-week wages off the books, but it brings a sad end to a seven-year stint which should be remembered for his incredible contributions under Arsene Wenger, rather than the nadir of his later period.

In his 184 league appearances, he scored 33 goals and registered a further 54 assists. There was an era when he and Alexis Sanchez were among the most potent attacking forces in Europe. How times change.

Ozil's social media activity

In his latest tweet, he had put a throwback to a photo of him in Istanbul with the caption "this city", perhaps a hint at his next destination.

Ozil had also been in talks with DC United. It was thought he would move to MLS where he could further his various personal brands.

Instead, he will head to Turkey where he will be warmly received, a welcome change of scene following his exile in north London.

The saga finally seems to be over.

