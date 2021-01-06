Is the Premier League the best league in the world?

There was a time when there was no debate, but since then, many of its biggest names have left for La Liga.

Real Madrid and Barcelona still hold an enviable pull over the world's best, snaring the likes of Eden Hazard and Philippe Coutinho in recent years.

There are fresh rumours linking Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah with the Bernabeu, but Tottenham and Liverpool would be loath to cash in on either of them.

Nevertheless, this summer could be a little different. Premier League clubs have seen their finances take a seismic hit in the current circumstances.

There comes a time when teams have no choice but to sell up. If they're wise - as Liverpool were without Coutinho - they can reinvest.

So being a 'selling club' isn't necessarily the worst thing. And with that in mind, we've taken a look at which top flight sides have been shelling out players like they're going out of fashion.

We've taken a look at the five-year window since the summer of 2016/17. That means we see the likes of Crystal Palace benefiting from Aaron Wan-Bissaka's £50m move to Manchester United, or likewise Leicester raking in a dubious £80m from the sale of Harry Maguire.

Let's take a look at the full Premier League in reverse order.

20. Sheffield United

2020/21 - £0

2019/20 - £315,000

2018/19 - £11m

2017/18 - £0

2016/17 - £4.4m

Total: £15.75m

19. Brighton

2020/21 - £18.5m

2019/20 - £6.3m

2018/19 - £12.3m

2017/18 - £0.3m

2016/17 - £0

Total: £37.4m

18. Leeds

2020/21 - £0

2019/20 - £33.75m

2018/19 - £6.6m

2017/18 - £15.75m

2016/17 - £6.8m

Total: £62.9m

17. Burnley

2020/21 - £0

2019/20 - £12.2m

2018/19 - £7.2m

2017/18 - £45m

2016/17 - £1.08m



Total: £65.5m

16. Fulham

2020/21 - £0

2019/20 - £25.5m

2018/19 - £4.8m

2017/18 - £16.4m

2016/17 - £21.5m

Total: £68.1m

15. Aston Villa

2020/21 - £2.49m

2019/20 - £3.5m

2018/19 - £14m

2017/18 - £16m

2016/17 - £41.2m

Total: £77.19m

14. West Brom

2020/21 - £6.7m

2019/20 - £36.2m

2018/19 - £24m

2017/18 - £1.85m

2016/17 - £25m

Total: £93.8m

13. Crystal Palace

2020/21 - £18m

2019/20 - £50m

2018/19 - £0.35m

2017/18 - £2.7m

2016/17 - £45.18m

Total: £116.23

12. Wolves

2020/21 - £72.2m

2019/20 - £21m

2018/19 - £21m

2017/18 - £5.7m

2016/17 - £2.7m

Total: £122m

11. Newcastle

2020/21 - £0.25m

2019/20 - £32m

2018/19 - £0.5m

2017/18 - £19

2016/17 - £91m

Total: £142.75m

10. West Ham

2020/21 - £23.6m

2019/20 - £22m

2018/19 - £13.3m

2017/18 - £69m

2016/17 - £37m

Total: £164.3m

9. Manchester United

2020/21 - £13.5m

2019/20 - £73.06m

2018/19 - £27.5m

2017/18 - £40.95

2016/17 - £42.53m

Total: £197.5m

8. Tottenham

2020/21 - £11.97m

2019/20 - £59m

2018/19 - £4.82m

2017/18 - £93.42m

2016/17 - £47.07m

Total: £216.2m

7. Arsenal

2020/21 - £16.67

2019/20 - £49m

2018/19 - £7.1m

2017/18 - £142.2m

2016/17 - £9.32m

Total: £224.29m

6. Southampton

2020/21 - £23.67m

2019/20 - £22m

2018/19 - £23.5m

2017/18 - £88.5m

2016/17 - £76.5m

Total: £234.17m

5. Everton

2020/21 - £3.98m

2019/20 - £72.45m

2018/19 - £20.25m

2017/18 - £113.5m

2016/17 - £55m

Total: £264.82m

4. Manchester City

2020/21 - £55.5m

2019/20 - £62.5m

2018/19 - £51.84m

2017/18 - £82.27m

2016/17 - £31.82m

Total: £283.9m

3. Leicester City

2020/21 - £46.6m

2019/20 - £81.5m

2018/19 - £86.6m

2017/18 - £45.14m

2016/17 - £59.5m

Total: £319.29m

2. Liverpool

2020/21 - £38.87m

2019/20 - £3.55m

2018/19 - £37.1m

2017/18 - £175.06m

2016/17 - £76.94m

Total: £331.5m

1. Chelsea

2020/21 - £50.87m

2019/20 - £157.2m

2018/19 - £75m

2017/18 - £175.27m

2016/17 - £98m

Total: £556.34m

Data from Transfermarkt.

News Now - Sport News