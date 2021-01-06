Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea: Which club has made the most money selling players?

Is the Premier League the best league in the world? 

There was a time when there was no debate, but since then, many of its biggest names have left for La Liga. 

Real Madrid and Barcelona still hold an enviable pull over the world's best, snaring the likes of Eden Hazard and Philippe Coutinho in recent years. 

There are fresh rumours linking Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah with the Bernabeu, but Tottenham and Liverpool would be loath to cash in on either of them. 

Nevertheless, this summer could be a little different. Premier League clubs have seen their finances take a seismic hit in the current circumstances. 

There comes a time when teams have no choice but to sell up. If they're wise - as Liverpool were without Coutinho - they can reinvest. 

So being a 'selling club' isn't necessarily the worst thing. And with that in mind, we've taken a look at which top flight sides have been shelling out players like they're going out of fashion. 

We've taken a look at the five-year window since the summer of 2016/17. That means we see the likes of Crystal Palace benefiting from Aaron Wan-Bissaka's £50m move to Manchester United, or likewise Leicester raking in a dubious £80m from the sale of Harry Maguire.  

Let's take a look at the full Premier League in reverse order. 

20. Sheffield United 

2020/21 - £0 
2019/20 - £315,000 
2018/19 - £11m 
2017/18 - £0 
2016/17 - £4.4m 

Total: £15.75m 

19. Brighton

2020/21 - £18.5m
2019/20 - £6.3m
2018/19 - £12.3m
2017/18 - £0.3m
2016/17 - £0

Total: £37.4m

18. Leeds

2020/21 - £0
2019/20 - £33.75m
2018/19 - £6.6m
2017/18 - £15.75m
2016/17 - £6.8m

Total: £62.9m

17. Burnley

2020/21 - £0
2019/20 - £12.2m
2018/19 - £7.2m
2017/18 - £45m
2016/17 - £1.08m

Total: £65.5m

16. Fulham

2020/21 - £0
2019/20 - £25.5m
2018/19 - £4.8m
2017/18 - £16.4m
2016/17 - £21.5m

Total: £68.1m

15. Aston Villa

2020/21 - £2.49m
2019/20 - £3.5m
2018/19 - £14m
2017/18 - £16m
2016/17 - £41.2m

Total: £77.19m

14. West Brom

2020/21 - £6.7m
2019/20 - £36.2m
2018/19 - £24m
2017/18 - £1.85m
2016/17 - £25m
Total: £93.8m

13. Crystal Palace

2020/21 - £18m
2019/20 - £50m
2018/19 - £0.35m
2017/18 - £2.7m
2016/17 - £45.18m

Total: £116.23

12. Wolves

2020/21 - £72.2m
2019/20 - £21m
2018/19 - £21m
2017/18 - £5.7m
2016/17 - £2.7m

Total: £122m

11. Newcastle

2020/21 - £0.25m
2019/20 - £32m
2018/19 - £0.5m
2017/18 - £19
2016/17 - £91m

Total: £142.75m

10. West Ham

2020/21 - £23.6m
2019/20 - £22m
2018/19 - £13.3m
2017/18 - £69m
2016/17 - £37m

Total: £164.3m

9. Manchester United 

2020/21 - £13.5m
2019/20 - £73.06m
2018/19 - £27.5m
2017/18 - £40.95
2016/17 - £42.53m

Total: £197.5m 

8. Tottenham

2020/21 - £11.97m
2019/20 - £59m
2018/19 - £4.82m
2017/18 - £93.42m
2016/17 - £47.07m

Total: £216.2m

7. Arsenal

2020/21 - £16.67
2019/20 - £49m
2018/19 - £7.1m
2017/18 - £142.2m
2016/17 - £9.32m

Total: £224.29m

6. Southampton

2020/21 - £23.67m
2019/20 - £22m
2018/19 - £23.5m
2017/18 - £88.5m
2016/17 - £76.5m

Total: £234.17m

5. Everton

2020/21 - £3.98m
2019/20 - £72.45m
2018/19 - £20.25m
2017/18 - £113.5m
2016/17 - £55m
Total: £264.82m

4. Manchester City

2020/21 - £55.5m
2019/20 - £62.5m
2018/19 - £51.84m
2017/18 - £82.27m
2016/17 - £31.82m

Total: £283.9m

3. Leicester City

2020/21 - £46.6m
2019/20 - £81.5m
2018/19 - £86.6m
2017/18 - £45.14m
2016/17 - £59.5m

Total: £319.29m

2. Liverpool

2020/21 - £38.87m
2019/20 - £3.55m
2018/19 - £37.1m
2017/18 - £175.06m
2016/17 - £76.94m

Total: £331.5m

1. Chelsea

2020/21 - £50.87m
2019/20 - £157.2m
2018/19 - £75m
2017/18 - £175.27m
2016/17 - £98m

Total: £556.34m

Data from Transfermarkt. 

