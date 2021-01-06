Lionel Messi is edging closer to leaving Barcelona at the end of the season.

Earlier this week, Blaugrana presidential candidate conceded to ESPN that he was "not very optimistic" about keeping the Argentine when his contract expires in June.

When Messi initially handed in a transfer request last summer, it became clear that there were only two clubs in Europe with the financial muscle to pay his wages - in excess of £500,000 a week.

PSG and Manchester City are the clear frontrunners, though the forward has also been linked with a move to MLS.

The Parisians have a few added pulls: a new era with the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino, the likelihood of winning consecutive titles and best of all, the presence of Neymar.

However, City have long hoped that Messi's former boss Pep Guardiola could be the deciding factor.

In fact, it appears the Premier League outfit are so keen to sign the six-time Ballon d'Or winner, it is already affecting their contract negotiations with their current star man, Kevin De Bruyne.

According to The Athletic's Sam Lee on the Why Always Us? podcast, the Belgian has essentially been offered a pay cut in real terms to leave funds for a possible Messi coup.

"City have managed to annoy their best player with a contract offer that's worth less than he's on at the moment because of potentially trying to sign Messi," he said.

Now, this could be a risky strategy. City could alienate arguably the best midfielder in the world, and at a time when there is already uncertainty surrounding the future of their most high-profile player, Sergio Aguero.

That would be a particularly bad move if it all proves to be for nothing and Messi ends up going elsewhere.

Nevertheless, Lee tips De Bruyne to ultimately sign the contract.

It's still apparent that City are making provisions to pull off what would be one of the biggest transfers in history.

That said, PSG have been doing the same. Per Robin Bairner of Football Transfers, the Ligue 1 champions started preparing their stores for an influx of Messi merchandise as early as December.

One club is going to end up bitterly disappointed. Yet the situation also reveals an insight into City's financial gameplan.

Like every club, they have taken a hit from the lost revenues of the last year, but it's likely they're being particularly mindful about Financial Fair Play having only narrowly escaped a two-year ban from the Champions League.

That means salaries have to be carefully considered - hence a lower offer for De Bruyne.

News Now - Sport News