Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has made an excellent opening to the 2020/21 campaign.

The England international's steadfast campaign to ensure kids continued receiving school meal vouchers during school holidays has made him a national hero throughout the pandemic, while his form on the field continues to give United an enchanting outlet in attack.

With a return of 14 goals and seven assists already to his name this season, the 23-year-old's performances have played a pivotal role in United's drive towards the summit of the Premier League.

Given the quality of his form, his potential to grow and the fact his contract is due to run until the summer of 2023, Rashford's stock has arguably never been higher.

But just how much is the versatile forward worth?

Well, according to a recent report from CIES Football Observatory, his €165.6m (£149.7m) valuation makes him the most valuable player in European football.

According to their algorithm, which takes myriad factors into consideration including age, contract duration, performances and inflation amongst other things, Rashford is the most valuable player in Europe's top five leagues by a margin of €13.6m.

Borussia Dortmund's relentless goal machine Erling Haaland and Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold make up the top three.

Elsewhere, Lionel Messi sneaks into the top 100 in 97th place with a valuation of just €54m, though the fact his contract is due to expire in June 2021 is a notable caveat.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, is even further down the list in 131st with a €47m valuation.

Given the respective valuations of Ronaldo and Messi, Rashford is now worth more than the revered pairing combined according to CIES Football Observatory.

That's quite a remarkable conclusion - even when we consider the aforementioned duo are 35 and 33 years old respectively - and one that underlines what a sensation the Red Devils have unearthed through their academy.

In terms of international representation, England boast the biggest cohort of players in the top ten with Rashford, Alexander-Arnold, Jadon Sancho and Raheem Sterling all listed.

Take a look at the top 20 below:

20. Frenkie de Jong (€105.7)

19. Harry Kane (€107)

18. Ansu Fati (€108.4)

17. Mason Mount (€109.3)

16. Achraf Hakimi (€113.7)

15. Bukayo Saka (€116.2)

14. Sadio Mane (€123.8)

13. Ruben Dias (€126.8)

12. Mo Salah (€134)

11. Timo Werner (€135.1)

10. Kai Havertz (€136)

9. Raheem Sterling (€136.9)

8. Alphonso Davies (€139.2)

7. Joa Felix (€141.5)

6. Jadon Sancho (€148.3)

5. Kylian Mbappe (€149.4)

4. Bruno Fernandes (€151.1)

3. Trent Alexander-Arnold (€151.6)

2. Erling Haaland (€152)

1. Marcus Rashford (€165.6)

