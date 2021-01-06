Happy New Year to you all, but especially to the man who once took a picture of Gabriel Agbonlahor falling over.

Many of you will remember the iconic scene during Aston Villa's trip to Liverpool in January 2014.

Paul Lambert's side were on a run of one win in seven games when they rocked up at Anfield, but they managed to surge into a two-goal lead on Merseyside.

Andreas Weimann and Christian Benteke were both assisted by Agbonlahor, but that's probably not why the former Villa forward will remember the game.

Liverpool came back to draw 2-2 thanks to a strike from Daniel Sturridge and a Steven Gerrard penalty.

But the undoubted highlight was the fan who whacked out his digital camera after seeing Agbonlahor flying over the advertising boards after a collision with Martin Škrtel.

On commentary duties for Sky Sports, Alan Smith could hardly believe his eyes as the Liverpool supporter started snapping away.

"You can't really see what he does when he lands," Smith said. "But the supporters can...sympathy as ever. Somebody is taking a picture of him. Oh dear!"

The great travesty is that we never got to see the picture. You can bet this guy's framed it at home, but he's now also released it.

Finally - after eight years of painful suspense - the photo we've all been waiting for is here.

Phew. Now we can all get back on with our lives again.

Agbonlahor has indeed seen the picture and took to Twitter to post "Out of order lol."

We've badly missed fans being inside the stadia.

Only in the Premier League do you get this kind of behaviour and we're all for it.

News Now - Sport News