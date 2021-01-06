Some have said, especially those in the Irishman’s fight camp, that this is the ‘best shape’ Conor McGregor has ever been in ahead of a fight.

In photos and videos from social media, it is clear to see that McGregor has put on a considerable amount of muscle, and is looking lean.

Now, the Irish athlete is using a strict diet to ensure he loses enough weight to make the cut for his lightweight fight – where he will need to make the 156lbs limit.

Part of McGregor’s camp, nutritionist Tristin Kennedy opened up on the Irishman’s daily foods in an interview with ESPN.

He said: “His diet consists of lean sources of protein: chicken, fish, salmon, beef, eggs.

“We have a great balanced diet. From multiple protein sources, multiple carbohydrate sources of wholesome foods. And that’s the key”.

Kennedy continued in his interview, adding: “We’re going into our final few weeks on point. We’ve started the gradual descent for a few weeks now.

“It has not been mad drastic in terms of calorie cuts. We have to, again, make sure he’s fuelled. Make sure he performs in training.

“You don’t want these camps to turn into fat camps where it’s just calorie restriction and then the athlete can’t train”.

The menu on a typical McGregor day looks something like this:

Breakfast: Oats with eggs and green vegetables

Morning snack: Fruit and herb salad with organic honey

Lunch: Chicken, rice and asparagus

Afternoon Snack: McGregor FAST vanilla whey protein shake with nut butter

Dinner: Irish lamb stew and potatoes

Night-time snack: McGregor FAST chocolate whey protein balls with organic tea.

UFC 257 is just over two weeks away, with The Notorious One going toe-to-toe with American Dustin Poirier to headline the event in Abu Dhabi’s ‘Fight Island’.

McGregor will step into the Octagon for the first time in a year, with his last fight coming back in January of last year – a dominant 40-second KO victory over Donald Cerrone.

Meanwhile, Poirier hasn’t competed inside a UFC Octagon since June of last year, where he overcame Dan Hooker in a unanimous decision points win.

Adding to the interview with nutritionist Kennedy, he said: “Several people have commented already that this is the best shape he’s ever been in.

“They’re the people that are closest to him throughout all the camps. Owen Roddy said it. John Kavanagh (McGregor’s head coach) just said it. I would absolutely agree.

“I guess from what I’ve seen and what I know, the man is phenomenal and ready to take on this fight and do well”.

