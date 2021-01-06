Man United, Liverpool, Real Madrid: Who is the best club in Europe?
Liverpool have stuttered in the Premier League in recent weeks while Manchester City have undergone something of a resurgence.
Pep Guardiola's side have been uncharacteristically tepid in attack this season, prompting many to question their title credentials just a few weeks ago.
However, City provided a timely reminder of their world-class quality against Chelsea last Sunday in a domineering 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge.
And with City beginning to bear down on the Reds in top spot, Jurgen Klopp's men conceded the initiative in the title race on Monday evening as Southampton ground out a gritty 1-0 win at St Mary's Stadium.
As the Premier League title race pendulum swung so did the broader narrative.
Just one day after Liverpool were defeated on the south coast, City leapfrogged them in the ranking of Europe's top clubs as provided by Euroclubindex.
Indeed, the rankings website confirmed the movement via their official Twitter account, while RB Leipzig moved up to an all-time best position of 8th in light of their qualification for the Champions League round of 16.
City may have climbed above their domestic rivals but their index rating of 4106 isn't enough to take them into top spot.
Rather unsurprisingly it is Bayern Munich who top the charts at the summit of European football, boasting an index rating of 4400.
The gap between the Citizens and the Bavarian giants is the largest of any inside the top 50.
Elsewhere there are a handful of intriguing positions to note.
Tottenham Hotspur are ranked three places higher than their north London rivals Arsenal, fourth place Barcelona are one position above Real Madrid and Inter Milan sit above AC Milan despite the latter's unbeaten opening in 15 Serie A games.
Finally, Steven Gerrard's Rangers sneak into 50th place - 22 places above Old Firm rivals Celtic - following their near-perfect start to the SPFL campaign.
You can see a comprehensive list of the top 50 European clubs below:
50. Rangers
49. Getafe
48. Club Brugge
47. West Ham United
46. Lille
45. SC Braga
44. Athletic Bilbao
43. Zenit St Petersburg
42. Sporting Lisbon
41. Slavia Prague
40. Olympiacos
39. Red Bull Salzburg
38. Valencia
37. Southampton
36. Hoffenheim
35. Ajax
34. Everton
33. Lazio
32. Wolverhampton Wanderers
31. Benfica
30. Eintracht Frankfurt
29. Real Sociedad
28. Wolfsburg
27. Lyon
26. Leicester City
25. Borussia Monchengladbach
24. Villarreal
23. AS Roma
22. Shakhtar Donetsk
21. Napoli
20. AC Milan
19. Atalanta
18. FC Porto
17. Arsenal
16. Inter Milan
15. Bayer Leverkusen
14. Tottenham Hotspur
13. Chelsea
12. Borussia Dortmund
11. Sevilla
10. Manchester United
9. Juventus
8. RB Leipzig
7. Paris Saint-Germain
6. Atletico Madrid
5. Real Madrid
4. Barcelona
3. Liverpool
2. Manchester City
1. Bayern MunichNews Now - Sport News