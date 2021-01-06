Liverpool have stuttered in the Premier League in recent weeks while Manchester City have undergone something of a resurgence.

Pep Guardiola's side have been uncharacteristically tepid in attack this season, prompting many to question their title credentials just a few weeks ago.

However, City provided a timely reminder of their world-class quality against Chelsea last Sunday in a domineering 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge.

And with City beginning to bear down on the Reds in top spot, Jurgen Klopp's men conceded the initiative in the title race on Monday evening as Southampton ground out a gritty 1-0 win at St Mary's Stadium.

As the Premier League title race pendulum swung so did the broader narrative.

Just one day after Liverpool were defeated on the south coast, City leapfrogged them in the ranking of Europe's top clubs as provided by Euroclubindex.

Indeed, the rankings website confirmed the movement via their official Twitter account, while RB Leipzig moved up to an all-time best position of 8th in light of their qualification for the Champions League round of 16.

City may have climbed above their domestic rivals but their index rating of 4106 isn't enough to take them into top spot.

Rather unsurprisingly it is Bayern Munich who top the charts at the summit of European football, boasting an index rating of 4400.

The gap between the Citizens and the Bavarian giants is the largest of any inside the top 50.

Elsewhere there are a handful of intriguing positions to note.

Tottenham Hotspur are ranked three places higher than their north London rivals Arsenal, fourth place Barcelona are one position above Real Madrid and Inter Milan sit above AC Milan despite the latter's unbeaten opening in 15 Serie A games.

Finally, Steven Gerrard's Rangers sneak into 50th place - 22 places above Old Firm rivals Celtic - following their near-perfect start to the SPFL campaign.

You can see a comprehensive list of the top 50 European clubs below:

50. Rangers

49. Getafe

48. Club Brugge

47. West Ham United

46. Lille

45. SC Braga

44. Athletic Bilbao

43. Zenit St Petersburg

42. Sporting Lisbon

41. Slavia Prague

40. Olympiacos

39. Red Bull Salzburg

38. Valencia

37. Southampton

36. Hoffenheim

35. Ajax

34. Everton

33. Lazio

32. Wolverhampton Wanderers

31. Benfica

30. Eintracht Frankfurt

29. Real Sociedad

28. Wolfsburg

27. Lyon

26. Leicester City

25. Borussia Monchengladbach

24. Villarreal

23. AS Roma

22. Shakhtar Donetsk

21. Napoli

20. AC Milan

19. Atalanta

18. FC Porto

17. Arsenal

16. Inter Milan

15. Bayer Leverkusen

14. Tottenham Hotspur

13. Chelsea

12. Borussia Dortmund

11. Sevilla

10. Manchester United

9. Juventus

8. RB Leipzig

7. Paris Saint-Germain

6. Atletico Madrid

5. Real Madrid

4. Barcelona

3. Liverpool

2. Manchester City

1. Bayern Munich

