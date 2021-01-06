Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns are currently WWE's top two stars.

They hold the WWE and Universal Championships respectively and right now, it looks like no one is in a place to de-throne them.

But McIntyre and Reigns won't be at the top forever. The company constantly churns out main-event talent and some of it is coming to boil on RAW and SmackDown.

It won't be long until we see some up-and-coming stars challenging for the top belts - rather than seeing champions face off against the likes of Goldberg.

So who exactly is next in line for that main event spotlight? Well, if anybody knows about what it takes to be successful in WWE, it's Hulk Hogan.

The icon has previously spoken very highly of Kevin Owens and has now admitted that there's another former NXT star who could go even further than KO and become the next big thing.

Speaking ahead of his appearance on this week's RAW, HH said:

"I was really into the NXT thing and I didn’t see any one guy there that really grinded and just thumped and thumped and stayed on it and was just vicious, and knew when to back off and when to beg and knew all the Pat Patterson tricks.

"Then I saw Kevin Owens and I thought, 'Wow, that's the guy. That's the guy. You know he can be the next one if he's given the opportunity'.

"Right now there's another guy that’s stumbling into that situation. You know, acting like he doesn’t know what's going on but he's smart as hell.

That's the 'Bro', Riddle, who kicks his flip-flops off when he comes into the ring.

Hogan went on to explain exactly why Riddle will make it big in WWE.

"I've been watching him and he's really got good instincts. He's really got a good aptitude for understanding what needs to be done, you know.

"It's all about instincts and timing. His timing is off a little bit but it's starting to come each and every week so, I mean, he would be the next one I'd put my money on."

We're certainly not going to argue with you there, Hulk!

News Now - Sport News