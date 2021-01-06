Hollywood movie star, WWE legend and former CFL American Football player– Dwayne Johnson is an icon.

He is now a household name and loved by many around the world – and we can’t think of a reason why people wouldn’t love the man.

Back in September 2012, it was reported that The Rock was the richest wrestler in the world with a net worth of $75million.

Since then, the only way has been up, with Johnson using his acting career that would see him in some hit films since the early 2000s.

For his first lead role in a film – The Scorpion King (2001) – The Rock was paid $5.5million. Almost 20 years ago, that was a lot of money.

It was reported that producers picked The Rock after he lost his role on American TV show SNL in 2000. The Scorpion King was a huge success, earning $165million.

His acting career began, and it’s safe to say it lifted off to unimaginable heights. In the years shortly after, roles in movies such as The Rundown and Walking Tall meant The Rock would earn almost $30million.

With cameo appearances in films, TV series and in WWE, The Rock has popped up on many screens across the world since, and also returned as a wrestler for a few years.

The Rock has also appeared in the UFC, where he presented the ‘BMF’ title to Jorge Masvidal following a victory over Nate Diaz.

Now, in 2020, Johnson is worth a staggering $320million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

In his filming career, whether it was a more serious, action-packed franchise such as Fast & Furious, or a comedy remake of Baywatch – The Rock is the perfect man for a role.

Fast forward to 2018, where The Rock had enjoyed many different roles, it resulted in Johnson being named the highest paid actor in the world – worth a staggering $125million.

It isn’t just acting that The Rock is involved with the film industry, though. Seven Bucks Productions was set up by Johnson and his now ex-wife, and were involved in most films that The Rock appeared in from 2012.

His production company had credits in big hitters such as Rampage, Jumanji, and Skyscraper – just some of The Rock’s well-known lead roles.

On top of all this, The Rock has endorsements with Apple, Ford and Under Armour – to name a few. His deal with Under Armour includes his very own branded clothing line and headphones.

