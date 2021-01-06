How the 2020/21 PL table would look if VAR wasn't being used this season - Gameweek 17

Has the Premier League finally learned how to use VAR?

We say that because gameweek 17 didn't feature a single overturned VAR decision. 

Instead, VAR officials took very little time in analysing potential incorrect decisions with 'clear and obvious error' being at the forefront of their minds.

At GIVEMESPORT, we regularly work out how the Premier League table would look without VAR. To do so, we look at all of the overturned VAR decisions in each gameweek and work out how it's affected the match in question.

While gameweek 17 didn't involve any overturned VAR decisions, that's not to say there wasn't any VAR controversy. 

Manchester United were awarded a controversial penalty against Aston Villa, while Spurs were given a spot-kick for a foul that seemed to take place outside of the box. As the on-field decisions stood on both of those incidents, they don't come into our thinking.

But we've continued where we left off and have updated our VAR table. Here's how it looks after the latest batch of fixtures.

1st | Liverpool | Points: 37 | Points difference: +4

2nd | Manchester United | Points: 31 | Points difference: -2

3rd | Tottenham | Points: 30 | Points difference: +1

4th | Manchester City | Points: 29 | Points difference: 0

5th | Leicester | Points: 29 | Points difference: -2

6th | Southampton | Points: 29 | Points difference: -0

7th | Aston Villa | Points: 28 | Points difference: +2 

8th | Chelsea | Points: 26 | Points difference: 0

9th | Everton | Points: 26 | Points difference: -3

10th | Arsenal | Points: 24 | Points difference: +1

11th | Leeds United | Points: 24 | Points difference: +1

12th | Wolves | Points: 23 | Points difference: +1

13th | West Ham | Points: 22 | Points difference: -4

14th | Crystal Palace | Points: 21 | Points difference: -1

15th | Newcastle | Points: 18 | Points difference: -1

16th | Brighton | Points: 17 | Points difference: +3

17th | Burnley | Points: 14 | Points difference: -2 

18th | Fulham | Points: 9 | Points difference: -2

19th | West Brom | Points: 9 | Points difference: +1

20th | Sheffield United | Points: 1 | Points difference: -1

