Has the Premier League finally learned how to use VAR?

We say that because gameweek 17 didn't feature a single overturned VAR decision.

Instead, VAR officials took very little time in analysing potential incorrect decisions with 'clear and obvious error' being at the forefront of their minds.

At GIVEMESPORT, we regularly work out how the Premier League table would look without VAR. To do so, we look at all of the overturned VAR decisions in each gameweek and work out how it's affected the match in question.

While gameweek 17 didn't involve any overturned VAR decisions, that's not to say there wasn't any VAR controversy.

Manchester United were awarded a controversial penalty against Aston Villa, while Spurs were given a spot-kick for a foul that seemed to take place outside of the box. As the on-field decisions stood on both of those incidents, they don't come into our thinking.

But we've continued where we left off and have updated our VAR table. Here's how it looks after the latest batch of fixtures.

1st | Liverpool | Points: 37 | Points difference: +4

NO OVERTURNED VAR DECISIONS IN GAMEWEEK 17

2nd | Manchester United | Points: 31 | Points difference: -2

NO OVERTURNED VAR DECISIONS IN GAMEWEEK 17

3rd | Tottenham | Points: 30 | Points difference: +1

NO OVERTURNED VAR DECISIONS IN GAMEWEEK 17

4th | Manchester City | Points: 29 | Points difference: 0

NO OVERTURNED VAR DECISIONS IN GAMEWEEK 17

5th | Leicester | Points: 29 | Points difference: -2

NO OVERTURNED VAR DECISIONS IN GAMEWEEK 17

6th | Southampton | Points: 29 | Points difference: -0

NO OVERTURNED VAR DECISIONS IN GAMEWEEK 17

7th | Aston Villa | Points: 28 | Points difference: +2

NO OVERTURNED VAR DECISIONS IN GAMEWEEK 17

8th | Chelsea | Points: 26 | Points difference: 0

NO OVERTURNED VAR DECISIONS IN GAMEWEEK 17

9th | Everton | Points: 26 | Points difference: -3

NO OVERTURNED VAR DECISIONS IN GAMEWEEK 17

10th | Arsenal | Points: 24 | Points difference: +1

NO OVERTURNED VAR DECISIONS IN GAMEWEEK 17

11th | Leeds United | Points: 24 | Points difference: +1

NO OVERTURNED VAR DECISIONS IN GAMEWEEK 17

12th | Wolves | Points: 23 | Points difference: +1

NO OVERTURNED VAR DECISIONS IN GAMEWEEK 17

13th | West Ham | Points: 22 | Points difference: -4

NO OVERTURNED VAR DECISIONS IN GAMEWEEK 17

14th | Crystal Palace | Points: 21 | Points difference: -1

NO OVERTURNED VAR DECISIONS IN GAMEWEEK 17

15th | Newcastle | Points: 18 | Points difference: -1

NO OVERTURNED VAR DECISIONS IN GAMEWEEK 17

16th | Brighton | Points: 17 | Points difference: +3

NO OVERTURNED VAR DECISIONS IN GAMEWEEK 17

17th | Burnley | Points: 14 | Points difference: -2

NO OVERTURNED VAR DECISIONS IN GAMEWEEK 17

18th | Fulham | Points: 9 | Points difference: -2

NO OVERTURNED VAR DECISIONS IN GAMEWEEK 17

19th | West Brom | Points: 9 | Points difference: +1

NO OVERTURNED VAR DECISIONS IN GAMEWEEK 17

20th | Sheffield United | Points: 1 | Points difference: -1

NO OVERTURNED VAR DECISIONS IN GAMEWEEK 17

News Now - Sport News