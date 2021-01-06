Ahead of his long awaited return to the Octagon, rare footage has emerged showing Conor McGregor's one and only win via submission.

The Irishman specialises in the Octagon with his stand-up combat skills - that have taken him to UFC featherweight and lightweight crowns and the history books.

However, his ground game has been talked about throughout his career, with fighters attempting to exploit this and take 'The Notorious One' down to the canvas.

Both of McGregor’s UFC losses have come from submissions, with lightweights Nate Diaz and, more recently, Khabib Nurmagomedov making the Irishman tap out in their bouts.

In just over two weeks, Conor McGregor will step in the Octagon for the first time in a year for a rematch against American lightweight Dustin Poirier.

Headlining UFC 257, set to take place in Abu Dhabi at ‘Fight Island’, The Notorious One will look for a repeat of the two’s first bout back in 2014.

As one of UFC’s hottest new talents, the Irishman was working his way up through the ranks of the featherweight division, including a first-round victory over Poirier.

Now, almost six years on, the two will go toe-to-toe once again in the Octagon, but this time both within the lightweight division.

The American will look for revenge, with his last fight – only six months ago – resulting in a points victory against Dan Hooker.

The video here shows the full fight from the CWFC event:

The footage was recorded back in 2012, before McGregor entered the UFC promotion. Looking for his first professional MMA title, the Irishman faced Cage Warriors featherweight champion Dave Hill.

Hill was known for his threat on the ground game, meaning McGregor was up against it. The footage of the full fight shows that the majority of the fight was spent on the canvas, with Hill looking to gain the advantage.

However, the tables turned in the second round of the fight, with McGregor winning with a rear naked chokehold. To this day, it is McGregor’s only submission victory in his professional career.

