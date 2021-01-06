With the January transfer window upon us, there will be some players who are desperate to force a move.

Mesut Ozil will no doubt be delighted to be ending his Arsenal nightmare as he reportedly moves to Fenerbahce.

The playmaker is an extreme example, of course. Often, players just want to move on for their own ambition and in some cases, they'll take matters into their own hands to make sure it happens.

Think Dimitar Berbatov sneaking off to Old Trafford from the airport when Tottenham were trying to sell him to Manchester City on Deadline Day.

Or Peter Odemwingie sitting in the car park at QPR in 2013 before the deal fell through. Iconic.

But we have to tip our hats off to a new level of pettiness exhibited by Royal Antwerp's Didier Lamkel Zé.

The forward decided to turn up to the training ground in an Anderlecht shirt - the jersey of the club's bitter rivals.

Per the Daily Mail, it left the hierarchy furious and he even got in a fight with security once they denied him entry.

The shirt had the name of Yannick Bolasie on the back.

What is this all about, we hear you ask. The forward, who has scored 11 goals and registered nine assists in Belgium, wants to move to Greece to play for Panathinaikos so he can team up with his old Antwerp boss Laszlo Boloni.

He's since offered an apology on Twitter.

"I sincerely apologise to the club and the Antwerp supporters because they are magnificent and wonderful fans who have always supported me," he said.

"If I reacted like that, it is because my head was elsewhere with the transfer, it wasn't easy for me. I'm so sorry for my actions. I won't forget how my teammates and the technical staff have supported me in the dressing room since my arrival here.

"I'm ready for the club if the new coach needs me. I hope to be in front of the supporters very soon on the pitch."

