The Royal Rumble on January 31 will officially mark the beginning of WrestleMania season.

WWE will soon start building storylines for 'The Showcase of the Immortals' and you can bet some will start to unfold later this month.

It seems we've already got one singles match set for the Royal Rumble card - Drew McIntyre vs Goldberg.

But of course, the 30 man battle royal is expected to close the show, with the winner punching their ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 37.

In more recent years, we've been treated to more than one Royal Rumble and that will be the same this time around.

Both the men and the women will have a namesake match and with less than a month until the event, the latest betting odds have revealed the new favourites for each.

Betting website Bovada currently have Daniel Bryan at +300 to win the Men's Royal Rumble. That means, if you put £100 on him to win the match, you'd get £300 back.

He's clearly ahead of the other names, with Keith Lee (+450), Big E (+600), Brock Lesnar (+800) and Edge (+1000) rounding off the top five.

Previously, Big E and Edge were joint-favourites to win at +500, while Bryan was all the way down the list in eighth.

There are two new shock favourites to win the Women's Royal Rumble too.

Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss are joint-favourites at +400, with Rhea Ripley (who was previously favourite) at +800, while Ronda Rousey and Bayley are both +1000.

As you can see then, the women's match is much tougher to call than the men's, but both Belair and Bliss are rather surprising names.

Given how brilliant Alexa has been on WWE RAW recently, not many fans would be against her - or Belair - winning the rumble.

Bryan would be a worthy winner of the men's match too and it seems he could well go on to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37.

