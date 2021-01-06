The Premier League's big-six have been home to some of the greatest talents in the history of world football, from Eric Cantona to Kevin De Bruyne. But inevitably, not everybody to grace England's biggest clubs belongs in that bracket.

In fact, some footballers find themselves at the exact opposite end of the spectrum, serving as little more than an asterisk on a footnote within the proverbial chronicles of Premier League history, merely making up the numbers while more illustrious team-mates take the limelight.

Perhaps you're an academy product earmarked as a future world-beater, only to find first-team chances come exclusively in the form of Carabao Cup cameos.

Maybe you've been imported from LaLiga for tens of millions of pounds, but have since discovered the manager's never heard of you and you're in fact a bargaining chip in a political tug-of-war between the dugout and the Director of Football.

There are many circumstances that could result in a perfectly capable and highly talented player being pushed out to the peripheries of the first-team squad at one of the Premier League's top clubs.

But for at least 25 of them, the consequence is the exact same - several years down the line, after a completely forgettable stint at a high-profile English club, you're an answer to a question in GIVEMESPORT's Obscure Premier League Players Quiz (big-six edition)!

It may not be much, but at least you've earned your right to be here. That Premier League winners' medal sitting on your mantlepiece, on the other hand, seems a little generous considering your only start of the season came against Rochdale in the Third Round of the FA Cup.

Nonetheless, the mere act of seeing your name for the first time in years sends ripples of nostalgia tickling down one's spine, and that's something to be proud of.

So, without further ado, here it is - the big quiz. Can you name all 25 of these incredibly obscure, completely forgettable, utterly unremarkable former players who once represented the Premier League's elite?

Give our quiz a go and don't forget to share your score on social media!

1 of 25 Roman Abramovich-inspired Emile Mpenza Aleksey Smertin Paul Stalteri Jesper Blomqvist

