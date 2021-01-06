Dani Alves is one of the best right-backs of all-time.

The Brazilian did some incredible things in La Liga with Sevilla and Barcelona.

With the latter, Alves was a mainstay as he helped his side to 23 major honours, including six La Liga titles and three Champions League's.

However, all good things had to come to an end and Alves left Barca in 2016, joining Juventus.

Alves is now 37 years old but he is still playing professional football in Brazil with Sao Paulo.

And, despite his age, Alves remains an absolute beast.

Alves has been a key figure as Sao Paulo have accumulated a seven-point lead at the top of the Brazilian Serie A after 27 games.

Some stats have emerged showing just how well Alves is playing at the moment for the Brazilian giants.

Alves is no longer a right-back. He predominantly plays as a box-to-box midfielder for Sao Paulo now.

One of his key attributes was his energy and, despite being a few months away from his 38th birthday, Alves still has that in his abundance.

Just look at his heat-map from the 2020/21 season below, per Sofascore, which is incredible for someone of his age.

Alves has a rating of 7.38/10 for the season. That makes his Sao Paulo's highest-rated player, as well as the fifth highest-rated player in the league.

He's first for accurate passes per game (73.2) and he's averaging the third most key passes per-game (2.4).

A highlights video, created by YouTube channel 'Soccer', shows just how good he has been for the Brazilian outfit.

What a player Alves still is.

He's months away from his 38th birthday but we think he could still do a job for one of the best sides in Europe.

The way he's going, Alves looks set to continue playing football well into his forties.

