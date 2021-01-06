Brazilian footballing legend Pele has seen two of his goalscoring feats eclipsed over the past few weeks.

Before the new year, Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi scored for the 644th time as a Blaugrana player, making him the man with the most goals for one club in history.

No one thought Pele's record of 643 for Santos would be beaten and the three-time World Cup winner also saw Cristiano Ronaldo surpass one of his achievements last Sunday evening.

The Portuguese scored twice in Juventus' 4-1 win over Udinese, the 757th and 758th official goals of his glittering career.

He's now second on the list of the most prolific goal-getters of all time behind Josef Bican, with Pele's official tally standing at 757.

However, the Brazilian has always claimed he scored over 1000 goals and football fans believed that the 80-year-old changed his Instagram bio this week to highlight that.

As you can see in the image below, part of Pele's bio reads at the time of writing: "Leading Goal Scorer of All Time (1,283)."

Pele's Instagram bio

So did he make the change after Ronaldo's heroics in Turin? Not according to the man himself.

Pele has responded to the accusation, declaring that the text in his bio has been the same ever since he joined the social media platform.

Pele's tweet

The Brazilian icon's tweet when translated reads: "I was accused by the press of having changed my Instagram bio to overshadow these big stars that are breaking my records. The bio text has always been the same since I joined the platform. None of this should distract us from your incredible achievements."

Fair play, Pele.

While he may never accept that Ronaldo has now outscored him, at least we know that Pele is not as petty as many football fans believed him to be.

