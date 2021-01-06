Wolves transfer news: Winger keen to leave Molineux during January window

The hangover from last season's Herculean efforts doesn't appear to have passed yet for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Coming off the back of the campaign that saw its course stretched out for over a year into an even more congested calendar was always going to be difficult, especially given how small a squad Nuno Espírito Santo is thought to want to work with.

According to EuroSport, that group of players could be about to get smaller.

They claim Adama Traore is eager to leave Molineux this month and that a deal could become possible should Wolves consider accepting staggered payments for the Spaniard.

Premier League rivals Leeds United are said to be showing interest in the 24-year-old who is reportedly looking to impress elsewhere in order to make a late run for the Spain squad ahead of the delayed Euro 2020 tournament.

Indeed, while he has started in recent games, the apparent fall-out between Traore and the club in regards to not signing a contract extension looks to be dragging on.

While Traore has looked unplayable at times, others have impressed at Molineux during his spell on the sidelines.

Pedro Neto and Daniel Podence have both emerged as palpable goal threats from wide positions and Wolves are understood to be chasing a striker in order to replace Raul Jimenez. So, the two Portuguese attackers and potentially a new addition could make up the first-choice front-three in theory.

If Traore isn't going to sign a new deal, selling him while Wolves remain in a strong position to negotiate (his contract runs out in the summer of 2023) is surely the most prudent financial approach.

