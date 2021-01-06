Aston Villa transfer news: Club weighing up January window attacking options

Aston Villa's attack has been something to marvel at this season.

Indeed, it's amazing to think a side to have stayed up on the final day last time out now sits behind only Liverpool and Chelsea in terms of xG, averaging the highest number of shots per Premier League game across the division (15.9, via WhoScored).

Promisingly, according to The Athletic, those behind the scenes at Villa Park are weighing up whether or not to try to strengthen it even further.

According to their report on whether or not Keinan Davis would be sent out on loan this month, they claim it is only likely if they bring in another forward.

To that end, they are said to be assessing a move for one either on loan or on a permanent basis and could move should the right target become available.

If so, Davis may then leave on loan considering Wesley has recently returned to training following his lengthy injury.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

It wouldn't be too much of a surprise for Villa to think they need another striker.

There's no guarantee as to how Wesley will come back after so long out of the game, potentially leaving only Ollie Watkins and Davis as their central strikers.

The likes of Josh King - who can play across the frontline - has been linked and a signing of that profile would certainly make sense, affording Dean Smith more tactical versatility heading into the business end of the campaign.

Luckily for Villa, given their current position, they do not have to act rashly. They can take their time and potentially get the right man for the right price. Basically, the complete opposite of the £8.5m deal that brought Mbwana Samatta to the Midlands last year.

Davis would potentially benefit from first-team football in the Championship too, so bringing in another forward could have another benefit.

