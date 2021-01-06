Arsenal have been in good form in recent weeks.

Mikel Arteta's job looked under threat when the Gunners fell to 15th in the Premier League table.

With Arsenal in dreadful form, there were genuine fears that they could be relegated from England's top tier.

But the north London side have turned around their form in recent weeks.

Arsenal started their mini-renaissance with a fine 3-1 victory over Chelsea on Boxing Day.

They have since followed that up with wins over Brighton and West Brom to make it three wins on the trot.

Despite the upturn in form, it's obvious that this Arsenal side are not good enough to challenge for the Premier League title.

And that's a view shared by Mikel Arteta. According to the Independent, the Spanish manager is planning a major clear-out in 2021.

They report that Arteta wants up to eight players to leave over the January and summer transfer windows.

Nine players are viewed as dispensable: Shkodran Mustafi, Mohamed Elneny, Reiss Nelson, Callum Chambers, Folarin Balogun, Joe Willock, Mesut Ozil, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Sead Kolasinac.

They would consider approaches for Konstantinos Mavropanos and Lucas Torreira, who are currently out on loan.

And the club will also review the situations of Granit Xhaka and Alexandre Lacazette.

GIVEMESPORT'S JAMES STROUD SAYS:

There are set to be major changes at Arsenal in 2021.

And there needs to be. The majority of Arsenal's squad are simply not good enough.

Of those that are deemed 'dispensable', none of them are currently making much of an impact for the club.

Mustafi has been woeful for a long time. Chambers, now 25, has never pushed on.

I believe Ozil still has something to give but the club obviously want him gone so he needs to be sold as soon as possible.

I think that the north London club should be trying to keep Balogun, Willock and Nelson, though.

Balogun, 19, is highly though of, but it is believed he is pushing for a move. If there is a way to keep him, Arsenal should retain his services.

As for Willock and Nelson, they are both still young and could benefit from loan stints.

If they are to be sold, Arsenal should be looking to include a sell-on fee or a buy-back clause just in case they thrive after leaving the club.

Regardless of what happens, Arteta desperately needs to nail the next few transfer windows if he is to be a success at the club.

