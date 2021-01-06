West Brom exclusive: Carlton Palmer delivers verdict on January transfer strategy

Given the slow start to life under Sam Allardyce at West Bromwich Albion, the January transfer window takes on a hugely significant importance for the club.

Chronically lacking goals and struggling to defend, the Baggies may need to pull a rabbit out of the hat this month to strengthen, with Allardyce himself suggesting Brexit has already somewhat scuppered his plans.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Carlton Palmer has given his verdict on what his former club need to do in order to bring in reinforcements.

The idea of offering potential targets an incentivised deal to move to the Hawthorns has been something broached by Dean Jones on the Touchline Talk Podcast.

Indeed, it's the approach the club took when appointing Allardyce with the 66-year-old reportedly in line for a £2m bonus if he keeps them in the Premier League and Palmer has backed adopting it again.

"It's down to whether or not he can use the loan market in January," he said when asked about the Baggies' chances of survival.

"Andy Carroll - somebody like that - who might be able to nick another year or two on £40/50-grand-per-week if he keeps them up.

"Or you say to somebody like Carroll - listen - there's a couple of million if we stay in the division."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

The likes of Carroll and James Tomkins have been linked - both players running out of contract (though the latter has another year to go on his) - who could potentially jump at the chance of a big payday at this stage of their careers.

Taking financial risks like that is a scary idea, particularly given the fact there are no crowds from which to make matchday revenue, but it may be necessary in order to give Allardyce the tools he needs to survive.

While West Brom did not exactly bet the farm over the course of the summer in terms of big signings - a prudent idea - the fact they've turned to the former England boss on a short-term contract does suggest a change in their thinking.

