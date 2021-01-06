Mesut Ozil's days as an Arsenal player are almost over.

The German midfielder has been in exile for the entirety of the 2020/21 season after being left out of the club's Premier League and Europa League squads by Mikel Arteta.

There's pretty much no chance he'll be reinstated after the emergence of Emile Smith Rowe in recent games, so the best thing for Ozil would be to leave the Emirates this month.

Yesterday evening, reports emerged linking the World Cup winning playmaker with a move to Wayne Rooney's former team, DC United.

As with Rooney, the MLS side want to make Ozil the 'face' of the club and are even prepared to sell the German's '39 Steps Coffee' brand in their Audi Field stadium.

However, the American outfit are not the only team interested in Ozil and today, reports emerged claiming that the 32-year-old has agreed a three-and-a-half year deal with Fenerbahce.

The links with the Turkish side are interesting, because back in 2018, the German promised his mother, Gulizar, that he'd play for the Istanbul-based side one day.

Per Turkish outlet Spor X, Ozil told his mother: "When my contract ends (with Arsenal), I will play in Fenerbahce as I promised you."

No wonder the Turkish giants are now the favourites to sign him...

From a strictly footballing perspective, a move to Fenerbahce makes far more sense than a switch to the US, especially given Ozil's Turkish roots.

The Super Lig side are also one of the biggest clubs in Europe and would likely be able to offer the German the chance to play in the Europa League again - and possibly even the Champions League.

Ozil's agent, Dr Erkut Sogut, was asked by ESPN about the rumours surrounding his client's future, to which he replied: "In the next seven to 10 days, it will be a little clearer as now the transfer window is open, things can move faster."

Now we wait...

News Now - Sport News