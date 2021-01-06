Leeds exclusive: Carlton Palmer delivers verdict on January transfer chase

The prospect of adding another option to Marcelo Bielsa's frontline must be a hugely exciting one for Leeds United.

Already ranking within the Premier League's top five for xG this season, the Argentine's attack-minded approach has been a major feature of the 2020/21 campaign thus far.

Indeed, EuroSport recently suggested Leeds were taking a keen interest in a player known to Director of Football Victor Orta (who is reported to be driving the interest), Adama Traore.

1 of 20 Robbie Keane - Higher or lower than £5m? Higher Lower Evens Loan

On paper, the move is a tantalising prospect.

One of the most progressive ball-carriers in the Premier League last season (totaling an impressive 8,675 yards, the third-furthest distance forward in the division via FBRef) it'd be hugely interesting to see what Bielsa can do with the Spaniard.

Under his watch, the likes of Patrick Bamford and Jack Harrison have looked comfortable operating at elite level and Traore has certainly shown a similar kind of potential even if this season has been more difficult.

However, former Leeds man Carlton Palmer isn't wholly convinced.

"For me, he's a squad player", he said when speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT.

"He's a hit and miss player, I don't see him as outstanding, I don't see him as a consistent performer.

"It's got to be for the right money."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Consistency has been an issue for Traore throughout his career but, last season, he did enjoy his best time of it in the Premier League.

Four goals and nine assists proved to be a significant improvement on the 2018/19 campaign during which he registered just one of each.

Still, while Wolves are said to value him at under £50m though it's unclear as to how much lower. Paying towards that bracket would be the biggest signing Leeds have ever made and it's not as if their attack is currently struggling at it is.

News Now - Sport News